High School Sports

Jones County routs Hampton to remain undefeated

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 30, 2017 1:16 AM

The Jones County Trojans dominated Hampton 48-7 on Friday to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in GHSA Region 4-5A play.

The Greyhounds host Union Grove on Friday.

Mary Persons opened Region 2-4A play with a 42-18 win over Spalding. The Bulldogs, who improved to 4-2, host Upson-Lee on Friday.

Westside went on the road for a key 28-7 win over Jackson in Region 4-3A play to improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the region. The Seminoles face Rutland on Friday. Also in Region 4-3A play, Central lost to Pike County 34-12, and Rutland lost to Kendrick 34-31.

Tattnall Square opened Region 7A-1A play with a 42-14 win to improve to 5-0. The Trojans travel to Mount de Sales on Friday.

In GISA play, Westfield lost 39-7 to Memorial Day.

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County
Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks 0:50

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration 0:43

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration

View More Video