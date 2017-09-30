Jones County routs Hampton to remain undefeated

The Jones County Trojans dominated Hampton 48-7 on Friday to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in GHSA Region 4-5A play.

The Greyhounds host Union Grove on Friday.

Mary Persons opened Region 2-4A play with a 42-18 win over Spalding. The Bulldogs, who improved to 4-2, host Upson-Lee on Friday.

Westside went on the road for a key 28-7 win over Jackson in Region 4-3A play to improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the region. The Seminoles face Rutland on Friday. Also in Region 4-3A play, Central lost to Pike County 34-12, and Rutland lost to Kendrick 34-31.

Tattnall Square opened Region 7A-1A play with a 42-14 win to improve to 5-0. The Trojans travel to Mount de Sales on Friday.

In GISA play, Westfield lost 39-7 to Memorial Day.