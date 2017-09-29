Defense steps up to lead Stratford over Mount de Sales

0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County Pause

1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

1:24 Joe Musselwhite talks about why he should be mayor

1:18 Go Bald or Go Home

0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

1:34 Sony Michel talks Tennessee rivalry

3:18 Putting a face to the skull

1:56 Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified

0:51 Hatcher breaks down loss to Stratford