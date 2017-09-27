Macon private school teams continue their strong softball seasons

At the beginning of the week, the top four teams in the GHSA Region 7A-1A softball race were set.
Tattnall Square, Mount de Sales, FPD and Stratford had all earned top-four spots. The question remained about where they would be seeded in the ultra-competitive sub-region.
Currently all four teams are ranked in the top nine of the Class 1A private school rankings, including Tattnall Square at No. 1
The Trojans are locked in to the No. 1 seed in the sub-region. They are currently 6-1 in the sub-region, and thanks to a Mount de Sales loss on Monday, the outcome of the Trojans’ Thursday night game with FPD will not affect their seeding in the region tournament.
In the current power rankings, Mount de Sales is eighth. The Cavaliers already have wins over Tattnall Square and FPD, and currently they sit in second place in he sub-region. They had an opportunity to tie for first place with wins over FPD and Stratford. But the Cavaliers split those games, losing 4-3 to FPD and beating Stratford 7-6.
The Cavaliers now will need Tattnall Square’s help to secure the second seed.
FPD, the No. 6 team in the power ratings, is currently third in sub-region and has a chance to move up. With a win over Tattnall Square on Thursday night, the Vikings would be tied with Mount de Sales for the second spot, and that is where things get interesting.
According to the bylaws of the sub-region, if two teams are tied, there is a game to break the tie. But a similar situation played out last season in baseball, and the higher seed was awarded to the team with the higher power rating. If that occurs again, FPD would get the No. 2 seed, and Mount de Sales would be seeded third.
Stratford is locked in to the fourth seed, and the Eagles are ninth in power ratings. Coming off region wins over Wilkinson County and FPD last week, the Eagles needed to beat Mount de Sales and Wilkinson County for the second time this season to move up, but they lost the first rematch with Mount de Sales.
The winner of the region tournament earns a top seed in the state tournament. The region tournament begins Monday, and Tattnall Square will host the first round.
