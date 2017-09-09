Houston County running back Wesley Steiner (22) runs down the sideline for a first down during their game against Veterans on Friday night.
Houston County running back Wesley Steiner (22) runs down the sideline for a first down during their game against Veterans on Friday night. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Houston County running back Wesley Steiner (22) runs down the sideline for a first down during their game against Veterans on Friday night. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

High School Sports

Friday night’s area high school football scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 09, 2017 2:03 AM

Friday’s Scores

Abbeville, S.C. 28, Lincoln County 14

Alcovy 23, Henry County 6

Alexander 48, South Paulding 12

Alpharetta 34, Centennial 31

Apalachee 29, Discovery 28, OT

Archer 16, Mill Creek 13

Athens Academy 47, Athens Christian 0

B.E.S.T. Academy 22, Douglass 19

Bacon County 22, Berrien 12

Bainbridge 49, Cairo 22

Baldwin 34, Washington County 28

Banneker 26, Whitewater 9

Bleckley County 35, Wilcox County 6

Blessed Trinity 28, Creekview 27

Bowdon 28, Greenville 0

Bremen 35, Trion 14

Brentwood 55, Windsor 0

Briarwood 35, Dominion Christian 7

Brookstone 33, Landmark Christian 7

Bulloch 39, Thomas Jefferson 12

Burke County 38, Lakeside-Evans 3

Callaway 44, Columbus 13

Calvary Christian 33, Covenant 14

Campbell 30, Sprayberry 0

Cartersville 38, Westlake 5

Cedar Grove 33, Columbia 0

Cedar Shoals 13, North Oconee 6

Cedartown 42, Pepperell 10

Central Gwinnett 23, Collins Hill 20, OT

Chattahoochee 21, Cambridge 13

Chattahoochee County 35, Seminole County 30

Chestatee 31, Fannin County 7

Colquitt County 28, Roswell 0

Commerce 55, Lakeview Academy 21

Cross Creek 26, Westside-Augusta 20

Dacula 9, Arabia Mountain 0

Dalton 41, Sonoraville 21

Deerfield-Windsor 28, Westfield 7

Douglas County 21, Northgate 0

Eagle’s Landing 48, Union Grove 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Hart County 19

Early County 36, Worth County 4

East Coweta 42, LaGrange 10

East Hall 60, Johnson-Gainesville 7

East Jackson 33, Oglethorpe County 0

East Paulding 30, Villa Rica 14

Eastside 21, Loganville 3

Effingham County 43, South Effingham 26

Etowah 31, Newnan 14

Evans 49, Glenn Hills 6

Fayette County 42, Mundy’s Mill 23

Fellowship Christian School 24, Our Lady of Mercy 6

FPD 58, Hawkinsville 27

Flowery Branch 31, Stephens County 6

Franklin County 46, Habersham Central 45

Gatewood 54, Loganville Christian 7

George Walton 16, Riverside Military Academy 13

Greenbrier 34, Harlem 7

Greene County 21, Monticello 20

Griffin 17, Upson-Lee 7

Hampton 17, Woodland Stockbridge 14

Hapeville 35, Wesleyan 0

Harris County 30, Shaw 6

Heard County 21, Darlington 7

Hebron Christian Academy 39, Providence Christian 0

Hephzibah 21, Butler 12

Heritage-Catoosa 42, North Murray 14

Heritage-Conyers 43, Rockdale County 29

Hillgrove 42, West Forsyth 20

Houston County 27, Veterans 22

Howard 40, Rutland 6

Jefferson County 43, Washington-Wilkes 32

Johns Creek 21, Pope 13

Johnson County 7, Wilkinson County 6

Jones County 43, Locust Grove 7

KIPP Atlanta 24, Osborne 6

LaFayette 28, Gordon Central 27

Lakeside-Atlanta 53, Druid Hills 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 24, Gordon Lee 7

Lambert 28, Cherokee 0

Lee County 49, Americus Sumter 14

Macon County 42, Fitzgerald 21

Madison County 28, Lumpkin County 7

Marietta 24, Pebblebrook 20

Marion County 61, Pacelli Catholic 6

Marist 17, St. Pius X 14

Mary Persons 52, Forest Park 0

Maynard Jackson 17, North Clayton 7

Mays 32, Hughes 20

McEachern 49, Jonesboro 10

McIntosh 40, Luella 14

Meadowcreek 29, Forsyth Central 27

Mitchell County 34, Miller County 23

Monroe Area 38, Walnut Grove 7

Montgomery County 42, Wheeler County 21

Mount Vernon 34, North Cobb Christian 16

Mount de Sales 27, Social Circle 3

Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, Walker 21

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14, Coosa 0

Murphy, N.C. 48, North Georgia Falcons 0

Murray County 28, Christian Heritage 6

New Manchester 23, Creekside 0

Newton 47, Peachtree Ridge 28

North Atlanta 14, Dunwoody 0

North Gwinnett 35, Norcross 14

Northeast 56, Twiggs County 14

Northside-Columbus 35, Jordan 14

Northside 22, Lanier 7

Northwest Whitfield 37, Model 10

Oconee County 30, Morgan County 22

Paulding County 18, Hiram 14

Peach County 47, Perry 19

Pickens 42, North Hall 35

Pike County 49, Strong Rock Christian 7

Prince Avenue Christian 28, Towns County 0

Rabun County 49, White County 26

Richmond Academy 38, T.W. Josey 0

Ridgeland 38, Chattooga 7

Rome 54, Kell 33

Salem 35, Miller Grove 6

Sandy Creek 26, Morrow 0

South Forsyth 30, South Gwinnett 23

Southland 51, Terrell Academy 0

Southwest Georgia Academy 50, Flint River 0

Southwest 40, Central 0

Spalding 42, Lovejoy 41

Spencer 33, Kendrick 6

Starr’s Mill 56, Chapel Hill 21

Stephenson 31, Southwest DeKalb 18

Stewart County 50, Glascock County 27

Stockbridge 13, Dutchtown 7

Stratford 58, Atkinson County 7

Swainsboro 28, Dublin 18

Tattnall Square 29, East Laurens 8

Taylor County 57, Central-Talbotton 16

Temple 42, Armuchee 21

Therrell 8, McNair 0

Tift County 20, Valdosta 10

Toombs County 20, Telfair County 19

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 62, Westwood 0

Union County 42, Andrews, N.C. 28

Valor Christian, Colo. 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 22

West Hall 31, Jackson County 21

West Laurens 15, Vidalia 0

Westminster-Augusta 21, Augusta Christian 0

Westover 40, Dougherty 13

Whitefield Academy 40, King’s Ridge 28

Woodland Cartersville 20, Cass 6

Woodstock 77, Kennesaw Mountain 49

Woodward Academy 39, Riverwood 34

Friday’s Boxes

Northside 22, Lanier 7

Northside

0

0

13

9

22

Lanier

7

0

0

0

7

First quarter

L: Christopher Lockett 60 pass from Zach Calzada (George Decu kick)

Third quarter

N: Marcus Jolly 29 run (Cory Munson kick)

N: Jolly 22 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

N: Jolly 42 run (kick failed)

N: Munson 42 field goal

N

L

First downs

18

6

Rushes-yards

45-213

22-2

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

9-15-0 93

7-17-1 114

Total yards

306

116

Individual leaders

Rushing: Northside: Jolly 12-106, Daniel Neal 11-56.

Passing: Northside: Deshawn Cumby 8-13-0 61; Lanier: Calzada 7-17-1 114.

Receiving: Northside: Kobie Phillips 2-38, Jolly 4-35; Lanier: Lockett 1-64.

Howard 40, Rutland 6

Howard

7

14

6

13

40

Rutland

0

0

6

0

6

First quarter

H: M’Khai Mack 26 run (Kody Burrell kick)

Second quarter

H: Jarquavious Coleman 8 run (Burrell kick)

H: Quintin Sewell 35 run (Burrell kick)

Third quarter

H: Sewell 5 run (Burrell kick)

Fourth quarter

H: Sewell 29 run (Burrell kick)

H: Deshawn Richburg 1 run (Burrell kick)

H

R

First downs

17

8

Rushes-yards

46-382

30-79

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

1-2-0 3

5-11-2 130

Total yards

385

209

Individual leaders

Rushing: Howard: Sewell 9-107, Jeremiah Kelly 18-145; Rutland: Jessie Phelps 17-42.

Passing: Howard: Sewell 1-2-0 3; Rutland: K’vian Fuller 4-10-2 117.

Receiving: Howard: Javarsia Meadows 1-3; Rutland: Phelps 2-54, Landon Miller 4-82.

Peach County 47, Perry 19

Perry

7

0

6

6

19

Peach County

14

17

16

0

47

First quarter

PC: Chris Gibson 5 run (Mitchell Fineran kick)

P: Jay Watkins 80 run (Tyler Knowles kick)

PC: Gibson 3 run (Fineran kick)

Second quarter

PC: Gibson 35 run (Fineran kick)

PC: Fineran 29 field goal

PC: Trevon Woolfolk 12 pass from Antonio Gibert (Fineran kick)

Third quarter

PC: Gibson 3 run (kick failed)

PC: Gilbert 20 run (Fineran kick)

PC: Fineran 45 field goal

P: Watkins 54 pass from Lane Rucker (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

P: Craven Malcolm 12 run (kick failed)

P

PC

First downs

12

23

Rushes-yards

29-137

30-157

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

10-20-2 112

29-41-0 309

Total yards

149

466

Individual leaders

Rushing: Perry: Watkins 7-74, Malcolm 11-43; Peach County: Davis 14-79, Gilbert 8-50.

Passing: Perry: Rucker 7-17-2 87; Peach County: Gilbert 26-38-0 292.

Receiving: Perry: Watkins 3-60; Peach County: Terkel Jefferson 7-63, Kearis Jackson 6-108, Noah Whittington 4-39, Davis 4-32.

Northeast 56, Twiggs County 14

Twiggs County

0

0

0

14

14

Northeast

28

14

7

7

56

First quarter

N: TJ Miles 19 run (kick failed)

N: Vincent McCarthy 9 run (pass good)

N: McCarthy 5 run (Chip Hughes kick)

N: Nolan Ussery 21 run (Hughes kick)

Second quarter

N: McCarthy 18 run (Hughes kick)

N: Chavis Rouse 41 pass from Ussery (Hughes kick)

Third quarter

N: Zyquan Williams 29 run (Hughes kick)

Fourth quarter

TC: Titonio Smith 3 run (Smith kick failed

N: McCarthy 60 run (Hughes kick)

TC: Carnez Veal 12 pass from Seth Bloodworth (Run good)

TC

N

First downs

11

13

Rushes-yards

21-152

41-262

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

3-7-1 22

5-7-0 109

Total yards

174

371

Individual leaders

Rushing: Twiggs County: Ramello Sherman 9-39, Smith 6-67; Northeast: McCarthy 20-159, Miles 3-30.

Passing: Twiggs County: Bloodworth 3-7-1, 22; Northeast: Ussery 5-8-0, 109.

Receiving: Twiggs County: Devonta Glover 1-16, Veal 1-12; Northeast: Rouse 4-100.

Southwest 40, Central 0

Southwest

8

6

6

20

40

Central

0

0

0

0

0

First quarter

S: Antonio Valentine 19 pass from Jordan Slocum (conversion good)

Second quarter

S: Slocum 60 run (conversion failed)

Third quarter

S: Javoris Smith 37 interception return (coversion failed)

Fourth quarter

S: Smith 14 pass from Slocum (conversion good)

S: Randy Green 20 fumble return (kick failed)

S: Addarius Copeland 32 pass from Malique Frazier (kick failed)

S

C

First downs

15

9

Rushes-yards

35-214

34-42

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

10-18-0 71

9-20-3 124

Total yards

285

166

Individual leaders

Rushing: Southwest: Slocum 9-85; Central: Jatavion Williams 16-28.

Passing: Southwest: Slocum 10-18-0 71; Central: Donald Lamb 6-16-3 101.

Receiving: Southwest: Antonio Valentine 2-32; Central: Williams 1-34.

FPD 58, Hawkinsville 27

FPD

7

21

16

14

58

Hawkinsville

7

7

13

0

27

First quarter

FPD: Josh Raines 24 run (Andrei Parrish kick)

H: Jav’an Singletary 10 run (Hernandez kick)

Second quarter

H: Singletary 65 run (Hernandez kick)

FPD: Titus Moore 7 pass from Dalton Cox (Parrish kick)

FPD: Raines 7 run (Parrish kick)

FPD: Griffin Brown 11 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)

Third quarter

FPD: Maurice Gordon 15 interception return (Parrish kick)

H: Singletary 5 run (kick failed)

H: Markell Lawson 15 run (Hernandez kick)

FPD: Moore 36 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)

FPD: Safety, punt snapped into end zone

Fourth quarter

FPD: Gordon 17 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)

FPD: Robert Johnson 1 run (James Ives kick)

FPD

H

First downs

15

13

Rushes-yards

23-140

39-308

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

22-26-0 255

3-8-1 55

Total yards

395

363

Individual leaders

Rushing: FPD: Raines 11-88; Hawkinsville: Singletary 11-188.

Passing: FPD: Cox 22-26-0 255; Hawkinsville: Jacob Coody 3-8-1 55.

Receiving: FPD: Moore 6-80, Gordon 7-103; Hawkinsville: Tristen Laidler 1-41.

Mount de Sales 27, Social Circle 3

Social Circle

0

3

0

0

3

Mount de Sales

7

6

7

7

27

First quarter

MDS: Coleman Roberts 26 pass from Dexter Williams (Ethan Aler kick)

Second quarter

MDS: Williams 1 run (kick failed)

SC: Roin Wanek 35 field goal

Third quarter

MDS: Adrian Hardwick 3 run (Aler kick)

Fourth quarter

MDS: Hardwick 1 run (Aler kick)

SC

MDS

First downs

6

14

Rushes-yards

23-(-4)

48-297

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

11-26-0 55

4-8-2 51

Total yards

51

348

Individual leaders

Rushing: Social Circle: Undray Johnson 6-21; Mount de Sales: Hardwick 22-178, Josiah Cotton 13-85.

Passing: Social Circle: Jackson Will 11-24-0 55; Mount de Sales: Williams 4-8-2 51.

Receiving: Mount de Sales: Roberts 4-51.

Stratford 58, Atkinson County 7

Atkinson County

0

0

0

7

7

Stratford

23

21

7

7

58

First quarter

S: Tyler Jordan 53 run (Jake Jamison kick)

S: Safety

S: Nathan Hunt 50 pass from Christian Palmer (Jamison kick)

S: Carter Griffin 12 run (Jamison kick)

Second quarter

S: Jordan 4 run (Jamison kick)

S: Trey Giles 32 interception return (Jamison kick)

S: Jonathon Siegel 15 run (Jamison kick)

Third quarter

S: Jordan 45 run (Jamison kick)

Fourth quarter

S: Jamie O’Quinn 10 run (Todd Battcher kick)

AC: Tyshun Jordan 30 run (Oscar Vargas kick)

AC

S

First downs

6

6

Rushes-yards

25-82

29-291

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

0-16-1 0

4-6-0 80

Total yards

82

371

Individual leaders

Rushing: Atkinson County: Malton Hitson 11-59; Stratford: Jordan 6-112, Deondre Duehart 8-76, Siegel 6-71.

Passing: Atkinson County: Trevonte Williams 0-16-1 0; Stratford: Palmer 4-6-0 80.

Receiving: Stratford: Hunt 3-76.

Tattnall Square 29, East Laurens 8

East Laurens

0

0

0

8

8

Tattnall Square

0

21

0

8

29

Second quarter

TS: Wes Allen (Bryca Pruitt kick)

TS: Destin Mack 1 run (Pruitt kick)

TS: Mack 79 run (Pruitt kick)

Fourth quarter

TS: Allen 13 run (Miles Morris run)

EL: Cuyler Morris 11 run (Travis Bell run)

EL

TS

First downs

16

12

Rushes-yards

54-297

34-302

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

7-13-2 52

3-5-1 56

Total yards

349

358

Individual leaders

Rushing: East Laurens: Bryce Robinson 17-86, Morris 9-76; Tattnall Square: Mack 15-166, Allen 9-53,.

Passing: East Laurens: John Eric Senn 7-13-2 52; Tattnall Square: Morris 3-5-1 56.

Receiving: East Laurens: Eriq Cooper 2-23; Tattnall Square: BJ Spears 2-55.

Deerfield-Windsor 28, Westfield 7

Westfield

7

0

0

0

7

Deerfield-Windsor

0

14

14

0

28

First quarter

W: Wyatt Young 60 pass from Garan Daw (Michael Fitzpatrick kick)

Second quarter

D-W: John Logan 25 pass from Bo Bueschen (Holman Deriso kick)

D-W: Shannon Moseley 60 fumble return (Deriso kick)

Third quarter

D-W: Garrett Jones 63 run (Deriso kick)

D-W: Cooper Roberts 75 run (Deriso kick)

W

D-W

First downs

10

11

Rushes-yards

44-113

33-257

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

10-14-0 117

4-10-0 53

Total yards

230

310

Individual leaders

Rushing: Westfield: Payton Black 20-97.

Passing: Westfield: Daw 8-10-0 101.

Receiving: Westfield: Young 6-76.

Calvary Christian 33, Covenant 14

Covenant

7

0

0

7

14

Calvary

14

6

0

13

33

First quarter

CC: Bryce Andrews 38 pass from Karsen Andrews (Jack Woolbright kick)

C: Josh Rodriguez 39 pass from Cody Farr (Rodriguez kick)

CC: Aaron Christopher 40 pass from Andrews (Woolbright kick)

Second quarter

CC: Zachary Garcia 15 pass from Andrews (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

CC: Chad McNeal 17 run (Woolbright kick)

CC: Christopher 90 pass from Andrews (kick failed)

C: Rodriguez 9 pass from Cody Farr (Rodriguez kick)

C

CC

First downs

13

19

Rushes-yards

24-55

42-217

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

14-23-1 241

7-16-1 268

Total yards

296

485

Individual leaders

Rushing: Covenant: Juah Hartman 2-21; Calvary: McNeal 20-127.

Passing: Covenant: Farr 14-23-1 241; Calvary: Andrews 7-16-1 268.

Receiving: Covenant: Rodriguez 3-88; Calvary: Christopher 3-170.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks 0:50

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration 0:43

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration
1:33

"Once the ball kicks off it will be business as usual."

View More Video