Friday night’s area high school football scoreboard

Friday’s Scores
Abbeville, S.C. 28, Lincoln County 14
Alcovy 23, Henry County 6
Alexander 48, South Paulding 12
Alpharetta 34, Centennial 31
Apalachee 29, Discovery 28, OT
Archer 16, Mill Creek 13
Athens Academy 47, Athens Christian 0
B.E.S.T. Academy 22, Douglass 19
Bacon County 22, Berrien 12
Bainbridge 49, Cairo 22
Baldwin 34, Washington County 28
Banneker 26, Whitewater 9
Bleckley County 35, Wilcox County 6
Blessed Trinity 28, Creekview 27
Bowdon 28, Greenville 0
Bremen 35, Trion 14
Brentwood 55, Windsor 0
Briarwood 35, Dominion Christian 7
Brookstone 33, Landmark Christian 7
Bulloch 39, Thomas Jefferson 12
Burke County 38, Lakeside-Evans 3
Callaway 44, Columbus 13
Calvary Christian 33, Covenant 14
Campbell 30, Sprayberry 0
Cartersville 38, Westlake 5
Cedar Grove 33, Columbia 0
Cedar Shoals 13, North Oconee 6
Cedartown 42, Pepperell 10
Central Gwinnett 23, Collins Hill 20, OT
Chattahoochee 21, Cambridge 13
Chattahoochee County 35, Seminole County 30
Chestatee 31, Fannin County 7
Colquitt County 28, Roswell 0
Commerce 55, Lakeview Academy 21
Cross Creek 26, Westside-Augusta 20
Dacula 9, Arabia Mountain 0
Dalton 41, Sonoraville 21
Deerfield-Windsor 28, Westfield 7
Douglas County 21, Northgate 0
Eagle’s Landing 48, Union Grove 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Hart County 19
Early County 36, Worth County 4
East Coweta 42, LaGrange 10
East Hall 60, Johnson-Gainesville 7
East Jackson 33, Oglethorpe County 0
East Paulding 30, Villa Rica 14
Eastside 21, Loganville 3
Effingham County 43, South Effingham 26
Etowah 31, Newnan 14
Evans 49, Glenn Hills 6
Fayette County 42, Mundy’s Mill 23
Fellowship Christian School 24, Our Lady of Mercy 6
FPD 58, Hawkinsville 27
Flowery Branch 31, Stephens County 6
Franklin County 46, Habersham Central 45
Gatewood 54, Loganville Christian 7
George Walton 16, Riverside Military Academy 13
Greenbrier 34, Harlem 7
Greene County 21, Monticello 20
Griffin 17, Upson-Lee 7
Hampton 17, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Hapeville 35, Wesleyan 0
Harris County 30, Shaw 6
Heard County 21, Darlington 7
Hebron Christian Academy 39, Providence Christian 0
Hephzibah 21, Butler 12
Heritage-Catoosa 42, North Murray 14
Heritage-Conyers 43, Rockdale County 29
Hillgrove 42, West Forsyth 20
Houston County 27, Veterans 22
Howard 40, Rutland 6
Jefferson County 43, Washington-Wilkes 32
Johns Creek 21, Pope 13
Johnson County 7, Wilkinson County 6
Jones County 43, Locust Grove 7
KIPP Atlanta 24, Osborne 6
LaFayette 28, Gordon Central 27
Lakeside-Atlanta 53, Druid Hills 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 24, Gordon Lee 7
Lambert 28, Cherokee 0
Lee County 49, Americus Sumter 14
Macon County 42, Fitzgerald 21
Madison County 28, Lumpkin County 7
Marietta 24, Pebblebrook 20
Marion County 61, Pacelli Catholic 6
Marist 17, St. Pius X 14
Mary Persons 52, Forest Park 0
Maynard Jackson 17, North Clayton 7
Mays 32, Hughes 20
McEachern 49, Jonesboro 10
McIntosh 40, Luella 14
Meadowcreek 29, Forsyth Central 27
Mitchell County 34, Miller County 23
Monroe Area 38, Walnut Grove 7
Montgomery County 42, Wheeler County 21
Mount Vernon 34, North Cobb Christian 16
Mount de Sales 27, Social Circle 3
Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, Walker 21
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14, Coosa 0
Murphy, N.C. 48, North Georgia Falcons 0
Murray County 28, Christian Heritage 6
New Manchester 23, Creekside 0
Newton 47, Peachtree Ridge 28
North Atlanta 14, Dunwoody 0
North Gwinnett 35, Norcross 14
Northeast 56, Twiggs County 14
Northside-Columbus 35, Jordan 14
Northside 22, Lanier 7
Northwest Whitfield 37, Model 10
Oconee County 30, Morgan County 22
Paulding County 18, Hiram 14
Peach County 47, Perry 19
Pickens 42, North Hall 35
Pike County 49, Strong Rock Christian 7
Prince Avenue Christian 28, Towns County 0
Rabun County 49, White County 26
Richmond Academy 38, T.W. Josey 0
Ridgeland 38, Chattooga 7
Rome 54, Kell 33
Salem 35, Miller Grove 6
Sandy Creek 26, Morrow 0
South Forsyth 30, South Gwinnett 23
Southland 51, Terrell Academy 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 50, Flint River 0
Southwest 40, Central 0
Spalding 42, Lovejoy 41
Spencer 33, Kendrick 6
Starr’s Mill 56, Chapel Hill 21
Stephenson 31, Southwest DeKalb 18
Stewart County 50, Glascock County 27
Stockbridge 13, Dutchtown 7
Stratford 58, Atkinson County 7
Swainsboro 28, Dublin 18
Tattnall Square 29, East Laurens 8
Taylor County 57, Central-Talbotton 16
Temple 42, Armuchee 21
Therrell 8, McNair 0
Tift County 20, Valdosta 10
Toombs County 20, Telfair County 19
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 62, Westwood 0
Union County 42, Andrews, N.C. 28
Valor Christian, Colo. 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 22
West Hall 31, Jackson County 21
West Laurens 15, Vidalia 0
Westminster-Augusta 21, Augusta Christian 0
Westover 40, Dougherty 13
Whitefield Academy 40, King’s Ridge 28
Woodland Cartersville 20, Cass 6
Woodstock 77, Kennesaw Mountain 49
Woodward Academy 39, Riverwood 34
Friday’s Boxes
Northside 22, Lanier 7
Northside
0
0
13
9
—
22
Lanier
7
0
0
0
—
7
First quarter
L: Christopher Lockett 60 pass from Zach Calzada (George Decu kick)
Third quarter
N: Marcus Jolly 29 run (Cory Munson kick)
N: Jolly 22 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
N: Jolly 42 run (kick failed)
N: Munson 42 field goal
N
L
First downs
18
6
Rushes-yards
45-213
22-2
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
9-15-0 93
7-17-1 114
Total yards
306
116
Individual leaders
Rushing: Northside: Jolly 12-106, Daniel Neal 11-56.
Passing: Northside: Deshawn Cumby 8-13-0 61; Lanier: Calzada 7-17-1 114.
Receiving: Northside: Kobie Phillips 2-38, Jolly 4-35; Lanier: Lockett 1-64.
Howard 40, Rutland 6
Howard
7
14
6
13
—
40
Rutland
0
0
6
0
—
6
First quarter
H: M’Khai Mack 26 run (Kody Burrell kick)
Second quarter
H: Jarquavious Coleman 8 run (Burrell kick)
H: Quintin Sewell 35 run (Burrell kick)
Third quarter
H: Sewell 5 run (Burrell kick)
Fourth quarter
H: Sewell 29 run (Burrell kick)
H: Deshawn Richburg 1 run (Burrell kick)
H
R
First downs
17
8
Rushes-yards
46-382
30-79
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
1-2-0 3
5-11-2 130
Total yards
385
209
Individual leaders
Rushing: Howard: Sewell 9-107, Jeremiah Kelly 18-145; Rutland: Jessie Phelps 17-42.
Passing: Howard: Sewell 1-2-0 3; Rutland: K’vian Fuller 4-10-2 117.
Receiving: Howard: Javarsia Meadows 1-3; Rutland: Phelps 2-54, Landon Miller 4-82.
Peach County 47, Perry 19
Perry
7
0
6
6
—
19
Peach County
14
17
16
0
—
47
First quarter
PC: Chris Gibson 5 run (Mitchell Fineran kick)
P: Jay Watkins 80 run (Tyler Knowles kick)
PC: Gibson 3 run (Fineran kick)
Second quarter
PC: Gibson 35 run (Fineran kick)
PC: Fineran 29 field goal
PC: Trevon Woolfolk 12 pass from Antonio Gibert (Fineran kick)
Third quarter
PC: Gibson 3 run (kick failed)
PC: Gilbert 20 run (Fineran kick)
PC: Fineran 45 field goal
P: Watkins 54 pass from Lane Rucker (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
P: Craven Malcolm 12 run (kick failed)
P
PC
First downs
12
23
Rushes-yards
29-137
30-157
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
10-20-2 112
29-41-0 309
Total yards
149
466
Individual leaders
Rushing: Perry: Watkins 7-74, Malcolm 11-43; Peach County: Davis 14-79, Gilbert 8-50.
Passing: Perry: Rucker 7-17-2 87; Peach County: Gilbert 26-38-0 292.
Receiving: Perry: Watkins 3-60; Peach County: Terkel Jefferson 7-63, Kearis Jackson 6-108, Noah Whittington 4-39, Davis 4-32.
Northeast 56, Twiggs County 14
Twiggs County
0
0
0
14
—
14
Northeast
28
14
7
7
—
56
First quarter
N: TJ Miles 19 run (kick failed)
N: Vincent McCarthy 9 run (pass good)
N: McCarthy 5 run (Chip Hughes kick)
N: Nolan Ussery 21 run (Hughes kick)
Second quarter
N: McCarthy 18 run (Hughes kick)
N: Chavis Rouse 41 pass from Ussery (Hughes kick)
Third quarter
N: Zyquan Williams 29 run (Hughes kick)
Fourth quarter
TC: Titonio Smith 3 run (Smith kick failed
N: McCarthy 60 run (Hughes kick)
TC: Carnez Veal 12 pass from Seth Bloodworth (Run good)
TC
N
First downs
11
13
Rushes-yards
21-152
41-262
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
3-7-1 22
5-7-0 109
Total yards
174
371
Individual leaders
Rushing: Twiggs County: Ramello Sherman 9-39, Smith 6-67; Northeast: McCarthy 20-159, Miles 3-30.
Passing: Twiggs County: Bloodworth 3-7-1, 22; Northeast: Ussery 5-8-0, 109.
Receiving: Twiggs County: Devonta Glover 1-16, Veal 1-12; Northeast: Rouse 4-100.
Southwest 40, Central 0
Southwest
8
6
6
20
—
40
Central
0
0
0
0
—
0
First quarter
S: Antonio Valentine 19 pass from Jordan Slocum (conversion good)
Second quarter
S: Slocum 60 run (conversion failed)
Third quarter
S: Javoris Smith 37 interception return (coversion failed)
Fourth quarter
S: Smith 14 pass from Slocum (conversion good)
S: Randy Green 20 fumble return (kick failed)
S: Addarius Copeland 32 pass from Malique Frazier (kick failed)
S
C
First downs
15
9
Rushes-yards
35-214
34-42
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
10-18-0 71
9-20-3 124
Total yards
285
166
Individual leaders
Rushing: Southwest: Slocum 9-85; Central: Jatavion Williams 16-28.
Passing: Southwest: Slocum 10-18-0 71; Central: Donald Lamb 6-16-3 101.
Receiving: Southwest: Antonio Valentine 2-32; Central: Williams 1-34.
FPD 58, Hawkinsville 27
FPD
7
21
16
14
—
58
Hawkinsville
7
7
13
0
—
27
First quarter
FPD: Josh Raines 24 run (Andrei Parrish kick)
H: Jav’an Singletary 10 run (Hernandez kick)
Second quarter
H: Singletary 65 run (Hernandez kick)
FPD: Titus Moore 7 pass from Dalton Cox (Parrish kick)
FPD: Raines 7 run (Parrish kick)
FPD: Griffin Brown 11 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)
Third quarter
FPD: Maurice Gordon 15 interception return (Parrish kick)
H: Singletary 5 run (kick failed)
H: Markell Lawson 15 run (Hernandez kick)
FPD: Moore 36 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)
FPD: Safety, punt snapped into end zone
Fourth quarter
FPD: Gordon 17 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)
FPD: Robert Johnson 1 run (James Ives kick)
FPD
H
First downs
15
13
Rushes-yards
23-140
39-308
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
22-26-0 255
3-8-1 55
Total yards
395
363
Individual leaders
Rushing: FPD: Raines 11-88; Hawkinsville: Singletary 11-188.
Passing: FPD: Cox 22-26-0 255; Hawkinsville: Jacob Coody 3-8-1 55.
Receiving: FPD: Moore 6-80, Gordon 7-103; Hawkinsville: Tristen Laidler 1-41.
Mount de Sales 27, Social Circle 3
Social Circle
0
3
0
0
—
3
Mount de Sales
7
6
7
7
—
27
First quarter
MDS: Coleman Roberts 26 pass from Dexter Williams (Ethan Aler kick)
Second quarter
MDS: Williams 1 run (kick failed)
SC: Roin Wanek 35 field goal
Third quarter
MDS: Adrian Hardwick 3 run (Aler kick)
Fourth quarter
MDS: Hardwick 1 run (Aler kick)
SC
MDS
First downs
6
14
Rushes-yards
23-(-4)
48-297
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
11-26-0 55
4-8-2 51
Total yards
51
348
Individual leaders
Rushing: Social Circle: Undray Johnson 6-21; Mount de Sales: Hardwick 22-178, Josiah Cotton 13-85.
Passing: Social Circle: Jackson Will 11-24-0 55; Mount de Sales: Williams 4-8-2 51.
Receiving: Mount de Sales: Roberts 4-51.
Stratford 58, Atkinson County 7
Atkinson County
0
0
0
7
—
7
Stratford
23
21
7
7
—
58
First quarter
S: Tyler Jordan 53 run (Jake Jamison kick)
S: Safety
S: Nathan Hunt 50 pass from Christian Palmer (Jamison kick)
S: Carter Griffin 12 run (Jamison kick)
Second quarter
S: Jordan 4 run (Jamison kick)
S: Trey Giles 32 interception return (Jamison kick)
S: Jonathon Siegel 15 run (Jamison kick)
Third quarter
S: Jordan 45 run (Jamison kick)
Fourth quarter
S: Jamie O’Quinn 10 run (Todd Battcher kick)
AC: Tyshun Jordan 30 run (Oscar Vargas kick)
AC
S
First downs
6
6
Rushes-yards
25-82
29-291
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
0-16-1 0
4-6-0 80
Total yards
82
371
Individual leaders
Rushing: Atkinson County: Malton Hitson 11-59; Stratford: Jordan 6-112, Deondre Duehart 8-76, Siegel 6-71.
Passing: Atkinson County: Trevonte Williams 0-16-1 0; Stratford: Palmer 4-6-0 80.
Receiving: Stratford: Hunt 3-76.
Tattnall Square 29, East Laurens 8
East Laurens
0
0
0
8
—
8
Tattnall Square
0
21
0
8
—
29
Second quarter
TS: Wes Allen (Bryca Pruitt kick)
TS: Destin Mack 1 run (Pruitt kick)
TS: Mack 79 run (Pruitt kick)
Fourth quarter
TS: Allen 13 run (Miles Morris run)
EL: Cuyler Morris 11 run (Travis Bell run)
EL
TS
First downs
16
12
Rushes-yards
54-297
34-302
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
7-13-2 52
3-5-1 56
Total yards
349
358
Individual leaders
Rushing: East Laurens: Bryce Robinson 17-86, Morris 9-76; Tattnall Square: Mack 15-166, Allen 9-53,.
Passing: East Laurens: John Eric Senn 7-13-2 52; Tattnall Square: Morris 3-5-1 56.
Receiving: East Laurens: Eriq Cooper 2-23; Tattnall Square: BJ Spears 2-55.
Deerfield-Windsor 28, Westfield 7
Westfield
7
0
0
0
—
7
Deerfield-Windsor
0
14
14
0
—
28
First quarter
W: Wyatt Young 60 pass from Garan Daw (Michael Fitzpatrick kick)
Second quarter
D-W: John Logan 25 pass from Bo Bueschen (Holman Deriso kick)
D-W: Shannon Moseley 60 fumble return (Deriso kick)
Third quarter
D-W: Garrett Jones 63 run (Deriso kick)
D-W: Cooper Roberts 75 run (Deriso kick)
W
D-W
First downs
10
11
Rushes-yards
44-113
33-257
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
10-14-0 117
4-10-0 53
Total yards
230
310
Individual leaders
Rushing: Westfield: Payton Black 20-97.
Passing: Westfield: Daw 8-10-0 101.
Receiving: Westfield: Young 6-76.
Calvary Christian 33, Covenant 14
Covenant
7
0
0
7
—
14
Calvary
14
6
0
13
—
33
First quarter
CC: Bryce Andrews 38 pass from Karsen Andrews (Jack Woolbright kick)
C: Josh Rodriguez 39 pass from Cody Farr (Rodriguez kick)
CC: Aaron Christopher 40 pass from Andrews (Woolbright kick)
Second quarter
CC: Zachary Garcia 15 pass from Andrews (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
CC: Chad McNeal 17 run (Woolbright kick)
CC: Christopher 90 pass from Andrews (kick failed)
C: Rodriguez 9 pass from Cody Farr (Rodriguez kick)
C
CC
First downs
13
19
Rushes-yards
24-55
42-217
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
14-23-1 241
7-16-1 268
Total yards
296
485
Individual leaders
Rushing: Covenant: Juah Hartman 2-21; Calvary: McNeal 20-127.
Passing: Covenant: Farr 14-23-1 241; Calvary: Andrews 7-16-1 268.
Receiving: Covenant: Rodriguez 3-88; Calvary: Christopher 3-170.
