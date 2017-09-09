Northeast wins third in a row in record-setting fashion

Northeast continued its blazing start to the season under first-year head coach Ashley Harden on Friday and shattered a record in the process, rolling over Twiggs County 56-14.
It’s the most points scored in a single game by the Raiders according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association Website. The win also came against a Twiggs County program that Harden coached at the past two seasons.
The Raiders (3-0) took advantage of early miscues and an advantageous field position, leading 28-0 after a quarter and 42-0 by halftime. None of Northeast’s first four scoring drives were longer than 36 yards.
Twiggs County put a full effort in all the way to the finish, even with the outcome well in hand as the Cobras (0-3) put a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns on the board.
Five who mattered
Vincent McCarthy: Good things happened for the Raiders multiple times when McCarthy got the ball. He lived up to his nickname of “The Bull” on Friday, rushing 20 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns — the icing on the cake being a 60-yard blast up the middle in the fourth quarter.
Chavis Rouse: Northeast had balance Friday thanks to the play of Rouse at receiver as he caught four passes for 100 yards. He went up and fought off a Twiggs County defender on a 41-yard touchdown as well with seconds to go in the first half, giving Northeast a 42-0 lead.
Nolan Ussery: Ussery did enough to direct the Raiders’ offense on the ground and also kept the Cobras off balance through the air, going 5-of-7 for 109 yards.
Ramello Sherman: He enabled Twiggs County to gain yards up the middle, rushing for 39 yards.
Titonio Smith: He came alive in the second half to spark Twiggs County with 67 yards on six carries.
Observations
Turnovers: A failed fourth down, an interception and a fumble by Twiggs County led to 21 Raiders points in the opening quarter, putting the game out of reach by way of a 28-0 Northeast lead.
Worth mentioning
Best start since…: The 3-0 start is the best for the Raiders since 2013, when they went 7-3.
They said it
Harden on Northeast’s start: “I was very proud of our guys. Twiggs had been playing pretty good the last two weeks on film, and we hadn’t really had a good week of practice. I was really worried. So to have our guys come out and get some turnovers and score some touchdowns early, that really set the tempo.”
Harden on the Raiders 3-0 start after not winning more than two games the past three seasons: “It was good to see the kids’ faces out there having fun. The whole morale around the school is so much different. For the kids to have this success, it’s proving what I always tell them, that the hard work always pays off.”
Ussery on the 3-0 start: “It feels good; we work hard all week. Even when we’re not in school, we’ll still be working. Hard work pays off, and we’ve just really been working hard.”
Twiggs County head coach Zackery Harris on the Cobras’ effort: “We have a lot of work to do; we have a lot of young guys. We made a lot of plays (Friday), but we made some mistakes, too. We will get better as the year progresses and play similar competition, as well.”
What’s next?
Twiggs County travels to Greene County on Friday, while Northeast plays Central.
