Tattnall Square easily takes care of East Laurens

Tattnall Square head coach Chance Jones was quite aware that East Laurens entered Friday’s game winless, but when he looked at the video, he saw a team that was bigger, stronger and faster than the Trojans.
But even with East Laurens running 37 plays in the first half to Tattnall’s 15, the Trojans had a comfortable three-touchdown lead and cruised to a 29-8 win. Tattnall Square (2-0) ran only 39 offensive plays in the game to East Laurens 65 but racked up 358 yards of offense.
Three who mattered
Destin Mack: The senior running back for Tattnall gained 166 yards on 15 carries and had two touchdowns, including a 79-yard run late in the first half to give Tattnall a comfortable halftime lead.
Wes Allen: The sophomore running back for Tattnall scored two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards.
Bryce Robinson: East Laurens bruising’ fullback ended the game with 86 yards on the ground to lead an offense that gained 349 yards.
Turning point
East Laurens was dominating the line of scrimmage throughout the first quarter and early in the second quarter and had run 17 plays to Tattnall Square’s four. But on a play from midfield, East Laurens quarterback John Eric Senn threw a pass, and it was intercepted by Peyton Braddy, who returned the ball to the East Laurens 27. Three plays later, Allen scored from 3 yards out to finally give the Trojans a spark. They added two more Mack scores in the first half.
Observation
Playing shorthanded: Tattnall Square without junior running back/defensive back Jamal Marshall, who is out with mononucleosis.
They said it
Mack on the opportunity to be the Trojans’ lead back in his senior year: “Oh it’s very important to be the guy this year because that’s what my team needs me to be. I learned so much from those guys (the previous couple of seasons), and I just want to keep the tradition of Tattnall running backs going.”
Mack on his 79-yard touchdown run: “It was late in the half, and I was just trying to give us a spark. My line told me I almost went down about 10 yards into the run, but I was able to get my balance and took off. I had some great blocks and just wanted to get to the end zone.”
Jones on his team’s performance: “I know that we just played a very good football team despite their record, and our defense played well when they had to and kept them out of the end zone until late in the game. Destin has had two great games, but we know we have to help him out a little bit more. Overall, I thought it was a good win against a tough football team.”
Jones on his football team after two games: “I would say we are still a work in progress, and we have to keep improving. We want to keep winning, and I think that winning builds confidence.”
What’s next?
Tattnall Square hosts Pacelli on Friday.
Comments