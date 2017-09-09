Southwest scores 28 points off Central’s turnovers in 40-0 rout

Turnovers were the speciality item on the menu Friday at Henderson Memorial Stadium as Southwest blew past Central 40-0.
The teams combined for nine turnovers — three interceptions and six fumbles — but Southwest made the most of its opportunities while Central did not.
The Patriots scored within the first three minutes of the game because of Central’s fumble on its second play of the game. Quarterback Jordan Slocum connected with Antonio Valentine for 19 yards on fourth down to give Southwest the early lead.
It wouldn’t be the last time the Patriots scored off a turnover.
Central failed to follow suit throughout the game. It gained possession of the ball on Southwest’s 20-yard line after a Southwest fumble but couldn’t make a first down.
The next possession, Slocum made Central (0-3) pay by taking a scramble 60 yards to the end zone. Southwest’s 14-0 lead held up until halftime because of a costly fumble by Central quarterback Donald Lamb right near the goal line with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Neither offense scored in the third quarter, but Southwest’s defense took care of that task. On Central’s second offensive play of the half, Lamb was intercepted by Javoris Smith, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 21-0 lead.
Southwest (2-1) added three more scores in the fourth — a passing touchdown from Slocum to Smith, a 20-yard fumble return by Randy Green and a late-game, 32-yard touchdown pass by backup quarterback Malique Frazier to Adarrius Copeland.
Three who mattered
Slocum: Southwest’s junior quarterback was the engine of the offense, responsible for three of the team’s four offensive touchdowns; the only one he wasn’t responsible for came after was taken out of the game. Highlighted by his 60-yard scamper, Slocum finished with 156 total yards.
Jatavion Williams: Central’s offense struggled, but Williams led the team in rushing and receiving. He carried the ball 16 times for 28 yards and caught one pass for 34 yards.
Smith: The senior made plays all over the field, scoring once on offense and once on defense. He finished the game with two interceptions, 18 rushing yards on five carries and three catches for 27 yards.
Turning point
It’s only natural the turning point would be a turnover. Lamb fumbled near the goal line with 50 seconds remaining in the first half as he attempted to reach over the line to score. The Chargers would have cut the Southwest lead to seven points at halftime but instead went into the break scoreless and trailed by 21 early in the third quarter after Smith’s interception return.
Observations
Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy: Central had six turnovers, while Southwest had three. Central’s turnovers were much more costly. The Chargers got the ball in good field position off Southwest’s turnovers but couldn’t turn them into points.
Chunk plays: Central had two passing plays of more than 30 yards that equaled nearly half of its total offense in the game. Southwest also used the big play to its advantage; 60 of its 144 yards on offense in the first half came from Slocum’s run. Throughout the game, the Patriots had seven plays of more than 15 yards.
Chargers offense screeches to a halt in second half: Central rushed five times for minus-9 yards in the first 20 minutes of the second half. It didn’t register a first down and turned the ball over four times during that time.
They said it
Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree on Central’s turnover before the half: “That was huge for the defense going into the half … That was a turning point in the game.”
Dupree on the interception returned for a touchdown: “Our guys have been working on that play all week, and he read it perfectly and took it to the house. I think that sealed the deal for us.”
Dupree on Slocum’s performance: “I think (Slocum) played great (Friday). I think he grew up. He’s got a long way to go. He continues to get better, because I tell him all the time, as he goes, the offense goes. And he played well (Friday), and the score showed it.”
Dupree on the defense’s performance: “Defense wins championships; offense sells tickets … We have to continue to make plays on defense. Any time you score on defense, that’s a plus.”
What’s next?
Southwest hosts Spalding on Thursday, while Central faces Northeast.
Comments