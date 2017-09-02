Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller

Warner Robins place kicker Eli Mashburn hits 34-yard field goal as time expires to defeat Peach County 38-35.
New-look Houston County preparing for season opener against Jones County by playing in Corky Kell 7-on-7 in Roswell on June 16, 2017.
Matchups with Kell and Buford part of Jones County's day at the Corky Kell 7-on-7 Tournament in Roswell on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Tattnall Square pitcher Matt Blair recovers from ACL injury and plays key role in helping Trojans reach GHSA Class 1A private school title series against Savannah Christian.
Highlights from Northside's May 12, 2017, spring game against Americus-Sumter.
Windsor tops Terrell Academy in Game 1 of their best-of-three GISA Class 2A semifinal series.
Tattnall Square reaches the 2017 GHSA Class 1A private school baseball finals with a sweep of Holy Innocents.
Former Houston County superintendent Robin Hines named GHSA executive director Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Wesleyan tops FPD for the GHSA Class 1A girls soccer championship.
