Howard rallies late to stun Central

Barney Hester said before the season started that he believed he has a team that will not quit, no matter what the odds were.
That was on display Friday night as Howard scored 14 points in the final two minutes of the game to knock off Central 41-37.
Quintin Sewell found Lorenzo Hargrove wide open in the end zone for a 16-yard score with 24 seconds left on the clock to give Howard, a one-win team a year ago, its second straight win.
Central falls to 0-2.
Four who mattered
Sewell: The Huskies’ quarterback had 6 yards passing in the first half but started to find his groove late in the third quarter. He hit Javarsia Meadows with a 41-yard scoring strike to cut Central’s lead to 30-27 heading into the fourth quarter. Then trailing by 10 points with a little more than a minute left, Sewell found Meadows for a 57-yard score. After Howard executed a successful onside kick, Sewell found Hargrove for the game-winner. Sewell ended the game 9-of-20 for 171 yards.
Jeremiah Kelly: The sophomore running back for Howard scored two touchdowns and gained 115 yards on the ground before leaving in the third quarter with cramps.
Donald Lamb: The Central quarterback completed 19-of-33 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
Central receivers: Kanuri Williams and Kendarius Murphy both had breakout games with Murphy grabbing seven balls for 79 yards and a touchdown while Williams exploded for eight catches and 135 yards and a touchdown, and he returned a kickoff 60 yards for another score.
Turning point
Howard seemed out of the game with two minutes left, but Sewell came alive and hit three straight passes with the final one going to Meadows for a score. Kody Burrell then kicked the ball straight into one of the up men for Central, and the ball bounced off of him and Howard’s Ramsey Williams recovered at the 50. A Sewell scramble of 13 yards was followed by a 21-yard completion to Aiden Stewart, which set up the Hargrove touchdown for the win.
They said it
Hester on his team’s performance: “I don’t know what to say except this team would not quit even when we were down late. I am just so proud of the effort we got from everyone. Quintin Sewell is a special football player and a leader, and he made the plays to get us a win. But my goodness, I can’t say enough about each and every one of these kids and the way they battled.”
Sewell on the win: “I want to be a leader on this football team, and I couldn’t get down on myself. I just gave it to God late in the game, and I was able to make some plays.”
Sewell on the winning drive: “I knew we had to have a touchdown, and after the scramble on the first play, I felt pretty good about things. On the touchdown, I was scrambling around and saw Lorenzo open and just let it go. We have great receivers on the team, and I just have to keep working to be more consistent throwing the football.”
Central head coach Larry Harold on the loss: “Sometimes you have to go through something like this to become a good football team. We still have a lot of football left this year, and it’s how we bounce back from this that will show where we are as a football program.”
What’s next?
Howard plays Rutland on Friday, while Central faces Southwest.
