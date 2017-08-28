Spotted@ Peach County vs. Houston County football game

Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH
Spotted@ the Peach County vs. Houston County football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Freedom Stadium in Warner Robins, Georgia
Donn Kester
SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAPH