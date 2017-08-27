Saturday’s area high school football scoreboard

Saturday’s Boxes
FPD 17, Central 12
Central
0
0
0
12
—
12
FPD
3
7
0
7
—
17
First quarter
FPD: Andrei Parrish 21 field goal
Second quarter
FPD: Dalton Cox 1 run (Parrish kick)
Fourth quarter
FPD: Titus Moore 29 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)
C: Donald Lamb 8 run (pass failed)
C: Denterius Hogan 3 pass from Lamb (pass failed)
C
FPD
First downs
6
16
Rushes-yards
18-63
42-164
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
14-23-1 116
8-14-0 117
Total yards
179
281
Individual leaders
Rushing: Central: Jatavion Williams 10-35, Lamb 5-29; FPD: Joshua Raines 22-113, Griffin Brown 9-21.
Passing: Central: Lamb 14-23-1 116; FPD: Dalton Cox 8-14-0 117.
Receiving: Central: Kanuri Williams 5-60, JaQuavious Pennymon 3-14; FPD: Harrison Aulds 1-40, Blaine Kizer 3-22.
Howard 21, Mount de Sales 8
Mount de Sales
0
2
0
6
—
8
Howard
6
15
0
0
—
21
First quarter
H: Kody Burrell 29 field goal
H: Burrell 33 field goal
Second quarter
MDS: Safety, tackle in end zone
H: Jeremiah Kelly 80 run (Quintin Sewell run)
H: Javarsia Meadows 12 pass from Sewell (Burrell kick)
Fourth quarter
MDS: Coleman Roberts 11 pass from Dexter Williams (run failed)
MDS
H
First downs
11
10
Rushes-yards
42-144
35-200
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
7-17-1 103
7-13-0 79
Total yards
240
279
Individual leaders
Rushing: Mount de Sales: Adrian Hardwick 11-42, Cotton 15-29; Howard: Kelly 12-152.
Passing: Mount de Sales: Dexter Williams 7-16-0 103; Cotton 0-1-0 0; Howard: Sewell 7-13-0 79.
Receiving: Mount de Sales: Roberts 9-60; Howard: Meadows 6-60.
Friday’s Box
Stratford 33, Savannah Country Day 14
Stratford
14
0
9
10
—
33
Savannah Country Day
0
7
0
7
—
14
First quarter
S: Jonathon Siegel 1 run (Jake Jamison kick)
S: Siegel 3 run (Jamison kick)
Second quarter
SCD: Win Johns 45 pass from Cole Gambino (Hawkins Pindar kick)
Third quarter
S: Deondre Duehart 20 run (Jamison kick)
S: Safety (Punt snapped out of end zone)
Fourth quarter
S Carter Griffin 30 run (Jamison kick)
S: Jamison 47 field goal
SCD: Matthew Gompels 55 pass from Gambino (Pindar kick)
S
SCD
First downs
14
5
Rushes-yards
51-306
26-35
Comp-Att-Int Passing yards
2-5-1 17
7-12-1 142
Total yards
333
177
Individual leaders
Rushing: Stratford: Duehart 19-103, Siegel 10-54, Tyler Jordan 10-53, Griffin 6-48, Christian Palmer 3-39; Savannah Country Day: Byck 17-58.
Passing: Stratford: Palmer 2-5-1 17; Savannah Country Day: Gambino 7-12-1 142.
Receiving: Stratford: Nathan Hunt 1-11; Savannah Country Day: Johns 2-55, Gompels 1-55.
