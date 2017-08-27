FPD's Titus Moore (1) breaks up a pass intended for Central's Kanuri Williams in the end zone. FPD beat Central, 17-12.
High School Sports

Saturday’s area high school football scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 27, 2017 12:15 AM

Saturday’s Boxes

FPD 17, Central 12

Central

0

0

0

12

12

FPD

3

7

0

7

17

First quarter

FPD: Andrei Parrish 21 field goal

Second quarter

FPD: Dalton Cox 1 run (Parrish kick)

Fourth quarter

FPD: Titus Moore 29 pass from Cox (Parrish kick)

C: Donald Lamb 8 run (pass failed)

C: Denterius Hogan 3 pass from Lamb (pass failed)

C

FPD

First downs

6

16

Rushes-yards

18-63

42-164

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

14-23-1 116

8-14-0 117

Total yards

179

281

Individual leaders

Rushing: Central: Jatavion Williams 10-35, Lamb 5-29; FPD: Joshua Raines 22-113, Griffin Brown 9-21.

Passing: Central: Lamb 14-23-1 116; FPD: Dalton Cox 8-14-0 117.

Receiving: Central: Kanuri Williams 5-60, JaQuavious Pennymon 3-14; FPD: Harrison Aulds 1-40, Blaine Kizer 3-22.

Howard 21, Mount de Sales 8

Mount de Sales

0

2

0

6

8

Howard

6

15

0

0

21

First quarter

H: Kody Burrell 29 field goal

H: Burrell 33 field goal

Second quarter

MDS: Safety, tackle in end zone

H: Jeremiah Kelly 80 run (Quintin Sewell run)

H: Javarsia Meadows 12 pass from Sewell (Burrell kick)

Fourth quarter

MDS: Coleman Roberts 11 pass from Dexter Williams (run failed)

MDS

H

First downs

11

10

Rushes-yards

42-144

35-200

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

7-17-1 103

7-13-0 79

Total yards

240

279

Individual leaders

Rushing: Mount de Sales: Adrian Hardwick 11-42, Cotton 15-29; Howard: Kelly 12-152.

Passing: Mount de Sales: Dexter Williams 7-16-0 103; Cotton 0-1-0 0; Howard: Sewell 7-13-0 79.

Receiving: Mount de Sales: Roberts 9-60; Howard: Meadows 6-60.

Friday’s Box

Stratford 33, Savannah Country Day 14

Stratford

14

0

9

10

33

Savannah Country Day

0

7

0

7

14

First quarter

S: Jonathon Siegel 1 run (Jake Jamison kick)

S: Siegel 3 run (Jamison kick)

Second quarter

SCD: Win Johns 45 pass from Cole Gambino (Hawkins Pindar kick)

Third quarter

S: Deondre Duehart 20 run (Jamison kick)

S: Safety (Punt snapped out of end zone)

Fourth quarter

S Carter Griffin 30 run (Jamison kick)

S: Jamison 47 field goal

SCD: Matthew Gompels 55 pass from Gambino (Pindar kick)

S

SCD

First downs

14

5

Rushes-yards

51-306

26-35

Comp-Att-Int Passing yards

2-5-1 17

7-12-1 142

Total yards

333

177

Individual leaders

Rushing: Stratford: Duehart 19-103, Siegel 10-54, Tyler Jordan 10-53, Griffin 6-48, Christian Palmer 3-39; Savannah Country Day: Byck 17-58.

Passing: Stratford: Palmer 2-5-1 17; Savannah Country Day: Gambino 7-12-1 142.

Receiving: Stratford: Nathan Hunt 1-11; Savannah Country Day: Johns 2-55, Gompels 1-55.

