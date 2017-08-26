More Videos

  Moore pleased with FPD team after win over Central

    FPD head coach Greg Moore talks about his team's win over Central.

FPD head coach Greg Moore talks about his team's win over Central. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph
FPD head coach Greg Moore talks about his team's win over Central. Daniel Shirley The Telegraph

High School Sports

FPD holds off Central in Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 26, 2017 09:10 PM

UPDATED August 27, 2017 12:34 AM

For three quarters Saturday at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium, it looked like FPD would have an easy time at the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic.

But then Central came alive and made things interesting.

After leading by 17 points early in the fourth quarter, FPD had to hold off a furious Central rally for a 17-12 win in the season opener for both teams.

Three who mattered

Josh Raines: The FPD junior rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries as the Vikings rolled up 164 yards on the ground.

Dalton Cox: The FPD senior completed 8-of-14 passes for 117 yards, including a touchdown to Titus Moore, and rushed for a 1-yard score.

Jatavion Williams: The Central junior had 10 carries for 35 yards and one reception for 15 yards.

Donald Lamb: The Central quarterback rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown and completed 14-of-23 passes for 116 and another touchdown.

Observations

Slow start, strong finish: Central had one first down and 45 yards of total offense through the first three quarters. But the Chargers got going in the fourth quarter with their two touchdowns and 134 yards.

Holding on: Central scored with 2:22 left to pull within five, but FPD recovered the ensuing onside kickoff and ran almost two minutes off the clock. After an FPD punt, Central got the ball back with 29 seconds left and tried a hook-and-lateral but fumbled. FPD recovered and ran out the clock.

Worth mentioning

Related stories from The Telegraph

Make it 2-0: FPD is 2-0 in the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic, beating Howard in 2016.

They said it

FPD head coach Greg Moore on the win: “Of course, it’s a new season, a different team, and we’re still trying to find out a little bit about our identity and what we can and can’t do. But to come out and compete and play hard for four quarters, it’s a pretty big understatement to say I’m very pleased with my team right now.”

Central head coach Larry Harold on the loss: “We just weren’t executing in the first half. Our kids just have to grow up. We’re jelling as a staff; we’re jelling as a team. FPD did a great job, and I think we shot ourselves in the foot a lot with penalties and turnovers.”

What’s next?

FPD hosts Brookstone on Friday, while Central faces Howard on Friday.

