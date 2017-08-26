Peach County senior Kearis Jackson had two touchdowns Friday night against Houston County.
Breaking down this week’s top high school football performances

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 26, 2017 2:18 PM

A look at the top 10 performances this week from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties from Thursday and Friday:

Drake Bolus, Jones County: The senior had 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns and two catches for 55 yards in the Greyhounds’ win over Washington County on Friday.

Lakelvin Clark, Westside: The senior had 131 yards rushing and a 10-yard touchdown on 16 carries in the Seminoles’ loss to Southwest on Friday.

Deondre Duehart, Stratford: The sophomore had 103 yards and a 20-yard touchdown on 19 carries in the Eagles’ win over Savannah Country Day on Friday.

J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons: The Bulldogs’ quarterback was efficient in a win over Jackson on Friday, completing 13-of-19 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremy Horton, Veterans: The senior had 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and eight catches for 76 yards in the Warhawks’ win over Dublin on Thursday.

Kearis Jackson, Peach County: The senior had two catches for 107 yards, including a touchdown, and returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown in the Trojans’ win over Houston County on Friday.

Jake Lanford, Jones County: The junior defensive back scored two touchdowns, returning a fumble 46 yards in the first quarter and an interception 100 yards in the third quarter against Washington County.

Daniel Neal, Northside: The junior running back scored three times and finished with 140 yards on 17 carries in the Eagles’ win over Henry County on Thursday.

Javoris Smith, Southwest: The senior had a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown in the Patriots’ win over Westside.

Wesley Steiner, Houston County: The sophomore rushed for 223 yards and a touchdown against Peach County.

