Northside head coach Kevin Kinsler at practice.
High School Sports

Counting down to the opening of the area high school football season

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 14, 2017 9:46 AM

The high school football season heats up this week, and the first full week of the season is the following week. Here are the previews for teams in Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Area

Intra-county games are big in Bibb and Houston counties.

Ten players to watch this season.

Video previews of all 23 teams.

Bibb County

Howard looking to bounce back from tough 2016.

Central adjusting to new head coaching staff.

Rutland has a quiet leader in Landon Miller.

Football is a family affair at Westside.

Ashley Harden takes on another rebuilding job at Northeast.

Slocum, Southwest have plenty of confidence.

Tattnall Square turns the page after strong 2016 season.

Cox a confident leader for FPD.

Umerah focusing on senior season at Stratford.

Hardwick is all about the team at Mount de Sales.

Beatty ready for first season as a head coach at Windsor.

Cody Farr leading the way for offensive change at Covenant.

Houston County

Jolly embracing a larger role with Northside.

Crawford adjusting to new role as head coach at Houston County.

Warner Robins driven by last year’s 3-8 season.

Pinckney-Horton a dangerous combo for Veterans.

Smith building relationships at Perry.

Westfield ready to bounce back from last year’s struggles.

Peach County

Trojans not listening to outside talk.

Monroe County

Inexperienced Mary Persons team looks to keep rolling.

Jones County

Ross comfortable at quarterback for Greyhounds.

Crawford County

Street happy about Eagles’ depth up front.

Twiggs County

Cobras making transition to a new head coach.

