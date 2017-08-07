Westside head coach Spoon Risper is entering his ninth season running the Seminoles’ program.
High School Sports

Counting down to the opening of high school football season in Bibb County

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 07, 2017 11:32 AM

The high school football season gets started Aug. 11, and the first full week of the season is the fullowing week. There are 12 high school football teams in Bibb County. Here are the previews for Howard, Central, Rutland, Westside, Northeast, Southwest, Tattnall Square, FPD, Stratford, Mount de Sales, Windsor and Covenant.

Previews for the Bibb County football teams for the 2017 high school season.

Intra-county games are big in Bibb and Houston counties.

Howard looking to bounce back from tough 2016.

Central adjusting to new head coaching staff.

Rutland has a quiet leader in Landon Miller.

Football is a family affair at Westside.

Ashley Harden takes on another rebuilding job at Northeast.

Slocum, Southwest have plenty of confidence.

Tattnall Square turns the page after strong 2016 season.

Cox a confident leader for FPD.

Umerah focusing on senior season at Stratford.

Hardwick is all about the team at Mount de Sales.

Beatty ready for first season as a head coach at Windsor.

Cody Farr leading the way for offensive change at Covenant.

