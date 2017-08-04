Larry Harold talks about the 2017 season for his Central Chargers Daniel Shirley The Telegraph
Larry Harold talks about the 2017 season for his Central Chargers Daniel Shirley The Telegraph

High School Sports

Central Chargers quickly adjusting to Larry Harold, new coaching staff

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 04, 2017 8:39 AM

It hasn’t taken the Central Chargers long to get used to first-year head coach Larry Harold and their new coaching staff.

And that might help the Chargers get over the hump in GHSA Region 4-3A.

The Chargers finished 6-4 in 2015 and 2016 and missed the playoffs by one game in each season. Jesse Hicks left after the 2016 season, and Harold, who previously was the head coach at Macon County and Brunswick, took over the team this summer.

“We’re ready. We’ve got a good team. We had a lot of players come back from last year, so I think we’re ready,” senior wide receiver Kanuri Williams said. “We’re going to have a better year this year. Our coach came in late, but we caught on to him. We’re doing good. I think we’re ready for the season. We’re going to have a big season this year.”

Harold said Williams and fellow seniors Kameron Adkins (linebacker) and Xavier Wesley (offensive lineman) are players he is counting on to lead the Chargers. Central opens the season Aug. 26 against FPD at Mercer as part of the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic.

“Take one hour, one minute, one day at a time. We’ve just got to continue to get better,” Harold said of the team’s approach. “You’re not going to rush through a 10-game season. Everything’s going to be a grind. Everything’s going to be a struggle. If we stay together, I’ve got some great coaches out here, a new coaching staff. The kids are really buying in so far, so if that chemistry continues to jell, I think we’ll be fine.”

Chargers adjusting nicely to new coaching staff

Central senior Kanuri Williams talks about the 2017 season and new head coach Larry Harold.

Daniel Shirley The Telegraph

Williams said winning a region championship and reaching the Class 3A playoffs are the goals for the team this season. Harold is looking for something more long-lasting.

“Every situation is different,” Harold said of his third stop as a head coach. “I think these kids, their football IQ is much higher. But at the same time, we’re just trying to establish a culture here, a culture here of working, constantly lifting weights, getting out here and working. I like to run my program like a college program, so we’re working on situations and just getting them in the habit with sideline etiquette and things of that nature.

“They’ve had success before, but there are just the finite things that I like to focus on to build a program that will help us.”

Central Chargers 2017

Head coach: Larry Harold.

2016 record: 6-4.

Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/5.

Players to watch: Xavier Wesley (Sr., OL); Kanuri Williams (Sr., WR); Kameron Adkins (Sr., LB); Jeremy Denson (Sr., LB); Zachery Cotton (Sr., OL); Taylor Dean (Jr., OL); Kendarius Murphy (Sr., WR); Donald Lamb (Jr., QB); Jatavion Williams (Jr., RB); FuQuan Connor (Sr., DL); Darien Bland (Sr., DL); Cameron Collier (Jr., DB); Walter Hawthorne (Fr., LB).

Schedule

Aug. 26 vs. FPD (at Mercer)

Sept. 1 vs. Howard

Sept. 8 vs. Southwest

Sept. 15 vs. Northeast

Sept. 22 Kendrick

Sept. 29 at Pike County

Oct. 5 Peach County

Oct. 13 at Jackson

Oct. 19 vs. Rutland

Oct. 27 vs. Westside

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Houston County's Robin Hines takes on statewide role

View More Video