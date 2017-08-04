Central Chargers quickly adjusting to Larry Harold, new coaching staff

It hasn’t taken the Central Chargers long to get used to first-year head coach Larry Harold and their new coaching staff.
And that might help the Chargers get over the hump in GHSA Region 4-3A.
The Chargers finished 6-4 in 2015 and 2016 and missed the playoffs by one game in each season. Jesse Hicks left after the 2016 season, and Harold, who previously was the head coach at Macon County and Brunswick, took over the team this summer.
“We’re ready. We’ve got a good team. We had a lot of players come back from last year, so I think we’re ready,” senior wide receiver Kanuri Williams said. “We’re going to have a better year this year. Our coach came in late, but we caught on to him. We’re doing good. I think we’re ready for the season. We’re going to have a big season this year.”
Harold said Williams and fellow seniors Kameron Adkins (linebacker) and Xavier Wesley (offensive lineman) are players he is counting on to lead the Chargers. Central opens the season Aug. 26 against FPD at Mercer as part of the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic.
“Take one hour, one minute, one day at a time. We’ve just got to continue to get better,” Harold said of the team’s approach. “You’re not going to rush through a 10-game season. Everything’s going to be a grind. Everything’s going to be a struggle. If we stay together, I’ve got some great coaches out here, a new coaching staff. The kids are really buying in so far, so if that chemistry continues to jell, I think we’ll be fine.”
Williams said winning a region championship and reaching the Class 3A playoffs are the goals for the team this season. Harold is looking for something more long-lasting.
“Every situation is different,” Harold said of his third stop as a head coach. “I think these kids, their football IQ is much higher. But at the same time, we’re just trying to establish a culture here, a culture here of working, constantly lifting weights, getting out here and working. I like to run my program like a college program, so we’re working on situations and just getting them in the habit with sideline etiquette and things of that nature.
“They’ve had success before, but there are just the finite things that I like to focus on to build a program that will help us.”
Central Chargers 2017
Head coach: Larry Harold.
2016 record: 6-4.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/5.
Players to watch: Xavier Wesley (Sr., OL); Kanuri Williams (Sr., WR); Kameron Adkins (Sr., LB); Jeremy Denson (Sr., LB); Zachery Cotton (Sr., OL); Taylor Dean (Jr., OL); Kendarius Murphy (Sr., WR); Donald Lamb (Jr., QB); Jatavion Williams (Jr., RB); FuQuan Connor (Sr., DL); Darien Bland (Sr., DL); Cameron Collier (Jr., DB); Walter Hawthorne (Fr., LB).
Schedule
Aug. 26 vs. FPD (at Mercer)
Sept. 1 vs. Howard
Sept. 8 vs. Southwest
Sept. 15 vs. Northeast
Sept. 22 Kendrick
Sept. 29 at Pike County
Oct. 5 Peach County
Oct. 13 at Jackson
Oct. 19 vs. Rutland
Oct. 27 vs. Westside
Comments