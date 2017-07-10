Westside’s Khavon Moore was The Telegraph’s All-Middle Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year last season.
Westside's Khavon Moore was The Telegraph's All-Middle Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year last season.
High School Sports

July 10, 2017 12:01 PM

What's next for Westside standout Khavon Moore? He's down to his final 12 teams

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Westside’s Khavon Moore, who will be a senior this season for the Seminoles basketball program, has narrowed his recruiting list to 12 college teams, and that group includes Georgia and Mercer.

Moore tweeted his final 12 list Monday. The other 10 teams his listed are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Marquette, Oklahoma, Providence, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Moore is listed as the 10th best small forward in the nation and the third best player in Georgia by 247Sports. He is listed as four-star recruit by Rivals and Scout.

