Rain won’t go away, Tattnall will play another day

Wednesday will be a no-go for Tattnall Square’s bid to repeat as GHSA Class 1A private school baseball champions.
All-day rain Tuesday, combined with a rainy forecast Wednesday, convinced the GHSA to postpone Wednesday’s baseball championship action in Savannah to Friday, a scheduled open day.
Both Tattnall’s doubleheader against Savannah Christian and the Class 2A doubleheader between Jeff Davis and Elbert County were rescheduled for Friday. Tattnall and Savannah Christian will maintain their 5 p.m. start time, while Jeff Davis and Elbert County will move their start time up to 10 a.m. in order to accommodate Jeff Davis graduation ceremonies Friday night.
The games will be played at Grayson Stadium, the home of the Coastal Plain League’s Savannah Bananas.
Thursday’s doubleheaders, Class 3A between Pierce County and North Hall (11 a.m.) and Class 5A between Wayne County and Loganville (5 p.m.), will be played as scheduled.
The doubleheaders are the first two games in best-of-three championship series. Any Game 3s that need to be played will take place Saturday.
There will also be a schedule change in the four GHSA baseball title series played in Rome, but not because of weather.
Johns Creek won a GHSA Board of Trustees appeal of its Game 2 semifinal loss to Lee County, forcing a Game 3 in that Class 6A series that will be played Wednesday in Leesburg. The winner of that game will take on Pope in the Class 6A final, with the doubleheader set for 4 p.m. on Friday at State Mutual Stadium.
The remainder of the Rome schedule: Etowah takes on Woodstock in Class 7A at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Schley County meets Gordon Lee in Class 1A public at 11 a.m. on Thursday, and Blessed Trinity and Marist meet in Class 4A at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
