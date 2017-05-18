Rustin, Windsor take Game 1 from Terrell Academy

1:24 Timely hitting, good pitching lead to Game 1 win for Windsor Pause

2:28 Jury renders verdict in 'senseless killing'

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:51 Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting

2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career

3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:27 'When he pulled for the gun, the gun went off'