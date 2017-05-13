East Laurens can’t handle St. Vincent’s

East Laurens girls soccer head coach Chris Robinson knew that his team would have its hands full in its GHSA Class 2A championship game against St. Vincent’s on Saturday.
Robinson’s worries ended up being quite accurate as St. Vincent’s defeated East Laurens 10-0.
Freshman Lizzie Horn scored four times in the first 17 minutes as St. Vincent’s put the game away early with seven goals in the first 25 minutes of play. It ended the game in the 59th minute when Cara Diaz scored her second goal to bring the mercy rule into effect with a 10-goal lead.
Still Robinson had nothing but praise for his team, which ended its season at 22-3-1.
“This has been such an exciting season for the girls and the community that it is hard to be too disappointed,” Robinson said. “Our girls played with heart and competed to the end, and it didn’t end the way we wanted, but St.Vincent’s is just better than us. Beating Social Circle to make it to the championship game was a big thrill for us, and I truly believe that we are the best public school in 2A. We are very proud that we made it to the state championship game.”
