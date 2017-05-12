Stratford’s McKinley Thompson won the GHSA Class 1A private school high jump state title Friday.
Middle Georgia track and field competitors win state titles

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

May 12, 2017 9:55 PM

Several Bibb County athletes won GHSA track and field championships Friday as the state meets prepared to head into their final day.

Howard’s India Turk won the Class 4A triple jump with a jump of 39 feet, 6 inches, while Stratford’s McKinley Thompson had a jump of 6-4 to win the Class 1A private school high jump title.

Westside had two champions in the Class 3A triple jump: Suaryburn Sampson (48-11) and Zoe Jordan (39-0).

In Class 4A, Mary Persons’ Carson Dingler won the pole vault for the fourth time with a height of 13-6, while Baldwin’s Zykeria Williams won the long jump with a jump of 18-7 1/4.

In Class 5A, Jones County’s Erin Leonard won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:50.45.

In Class 2A, East Laurens’ Ja’Mya Canady won the triple jump with a distance of 38-5, while Bleckley County’s Carl Ellis Corley won the 3,200 with a time of 9:50.68.

In Class 1A public, GMC’s Hunter Kimball won the the 3,200 with a time of 9:43.5.

