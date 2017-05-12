Windsor sweeps into GISA semifinals

The Windsor baseball team had a fairly uneventful Friday as it swept Memorial Day 17-2 and 5-0 on Friday in the GISA Class 2A playoffs.
The sweep moves the Knights (19-4) into the semifinals, where they will host Terrell Academy next week.
Three who mattered
Landry Rustin: The senior had two hits in the first game and scored three times as the Knights took only three innings to put away Memorial Day. He also got the win on the mound.
Tyler Christian: The senior right-hander shut down Memorial Day in the second game, allowing only three hits while striking out 10.
Jonathan Osborn: Windsor’s catcher reached base six out of his seven at-bats in the two games and drove in three runs in the first game.
Turning point
Windsor came out a bit sluggish in the second game after the easy win and faced a much tougher pitcher in Garrett Mitchell, who pitched a complete game and allowed only four hits. But the Knights we able to put together a four-run second inning, keyed by an Andrew Shouse two-run single. Those runs proved to plenty of run support for Christian.
They said it
Windsor head coach Bill Beatty on the lack of hitting in the second game: “I think it was a matter of maybe relaxing a little bit after having such an easy first game. We were able to get the four runs in the second inning and after that we knew we had Tyler on the mound, and we just tried to play good defense behind him.”
Beatty on things getting tougher in their next matchup: “I would say that the easy ones are probably over, and we will need to buckle down now and play our best baseball. We are very confident with Landry and Tyler on the mound and we feel like we have played a tough schedule this year to have us ready for a very good Terrell team.”
Christian on his performance: “I felt great the entire game, and I knew that we would score a few runs at least. I didn’t really feel any pressure because I have been pitching my entire life, and I just wanted to go out and focus on what I was doing.”
