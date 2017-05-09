FPD’s Nelson right on target, just in time

In a game when good shot attempts were getting denied at both ends of the field, it seemed unlikely that a looper from 25 yards out would decide things.
Yet, with a little less than seven minutes to go in FPD’s GHSA Class 1A girls soccer semifinal against Paideia on Tuesday, Elizabeth Nelson saw an opening from a 45-degree angle that others watching from other vantage points might have thought didn’t look so open.
Nelson locked onto an attempted Paideia clearing pass, took one dribble and let loose on goal. The ball looped over the head of Paideia goalkeeper Nora Sampson into the upper left corner of the net.
FPD kept Paideia from answering in the game’s final six minutes and 56 seconds, and the Vikings celebrated a 1-0 victory and a return to the GHSA finals, the fourth time FPD will play in that event in seven years of GHSA membership.
Three who mattered
Nelson: Simply put, the junior midfielder was in the right place at the right time. Paideia had just poked the ball away from another FPD player, and the Pythons were looking to start their attack the other way. But the first Paideia pass went to Nelson, who immediately saw a scoring opportunity.
Caylee Ann Sutton: FPD’s junior goalie recorded another clean sheet, picking up two saves on seven Paideia shots.
Jordan Gross: The Paideia defender preserved a scoreless game midway through the first half when she cleared an FPD shot out of the goal mouth just in the nick of time. Video showed that the ball was almost — but not quite — across the goal line when she cleared it with a bicycle-like kick. For a goal to count, the ball has to completely cross the goal line.
Observations
Pressing early: Paideia controlled the flow of the game early on, getting some good scoring opportunities. While FPD managed to get some opportunities at the other end later in the half, FPD head coach Josh Trieste decided to press the flow of the game in the second half by putting in more strikers. The result was a game that flowed more in FPD’s direction in the second half, leading to the Nelson goal. FPD wound up out-shooting Paideia 11-7.
Scoring not allowed: The shutout continued a season of defensive dominance for FPD, which has allowed just one goal all season, a second-half score by Stratford in a game in which the Vikings had already scored multiple goals.
Firm, but fair: Both teams played aggressive, somewhat physical soccer, but neither team let the aggression get out of control. No cards were issued in the contest.
Also Tuesday night
East Laurens advanced to the GHSA Class 2A girls soccer title game with a 3-2 win over Social Circle. East Laurens will meet St. Vincent’s, a 5-0 winner over Lamar County, at noon on Saturday at Five Star Stadium.
They said it
Nelson on her goal: “It was a good strike. I stuck my head up. It was open; no one was in front of me. I just decided to take it and strike it.”
Nelson on the timing of her shot: “You have this feeling, when you’ve been playing soccer for a while, you just kind of know when it’s right to shoot it and when it’s not.”
FPD defender Gracie Matthews on Nelson’s goal: “I honestly didn’t know if it was going to go in or not. When it got close to the goal, I saw it, and it was going in. Words cannot describe how that feeling went.”
Trieste on the formation change: “We felt like were giving up a lot of possession coming out of the back, so after halftime we changed things up a bit. We were able to keep it on the other half of the field much better in the first 15, 20 minutes of the second half.”
What’s next?
FPD takes on Wesleyan, a 2-0 winner over Holy Innocents, in the Class 1A final at noon on Friday at Five Star Stadium. It’s a battle of the top two teams in the consensus Class 1A rankings, with the top-ranked Wolves outscoring opponents 20-1 in the state playoffs. Included in that postseason run is a 5-0 victory over Stratford in the second round.
