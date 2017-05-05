Tattnall Square sharp in dispatching George Walton

Tattnall Square got solid play in all three phases of the game and dispatched George Walton 6-3 and 4-1 on Friday in a GHSA Class 1A private playoff series.
The Trojans advance and will host Hebron Christian, a 3-0 and 11-1 winner over Walker, on Wednesday.
In the first game, the Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the second, but gave it up when George Walton scored twice in the third.
Tattnall regained the lead with two in the fourth on homers by Logan Fink and Austin Marchman
George Walton tied it in the fifth on a double, grounder and passed ball.
But the Trojans took some control in the sixth with three runs. Marchman scored on an error on BJ Spears' grounder, then Luke Laskey drove in Destin Mack and Spears with a single to left.
Fink needed 16 pitches to sit George Walton down in the seventh and get the save for Matt Blair, who struck out 10 and walked five.
Fink, Laskey and Marchman each had two hits and Laskey two RBI for the Trojans.
In the nightcap, the teams were tied at 1 after two before Tattnall, the visitor for the second game, took a 3-1 lead in the third on Logan Simmons' RBI single, and then Marchman's fly to center.
Tattnall, which got a solid effort from Garrett Houston on the mound, added one in the fifth. Houston struck out eight strikeouts and three walks in the complete-game win.
Baseball
Veterans 7, East Paulding 1: Leyton Pinckney got the complete-game win and helped out offensively as Veterans got going late to beat East Paulding in the third game of their GHSA Class 5A second-round series at Veterans.
Derek Wylie got the Warhawks going with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, with the Raiders getting one back in the second.
An East Paulding player was ejected in the second, and the Warhawks couldn't add to the lead until the bottom of the fifth.
Jacob Giles and Gabe Holt singled, and Pinckney followed with an RBI double. Korbin Hollensteiner made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly.
Veterans added a run in the sixth on a walk, wild pitch and single by Giles, and Pinckney added a two-run deep sacrifice fly in the sixth.
The Warhawks advanced to the Elite Eight for the fifth straight year, and will play either Loganville or Ola on Wednesday. Loganville is also a top seed, so there would be a coin flip if the Red Devils win.
MDS 2, Prince Avenue Christian 1: Alex Mills drove a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left field to give Mount de Sales a walkoff win over Prince Avenue in a GHSA Class 1A private school series finale.
The Cavaliers (21-8) will either host North Cobb Christian or travel to top seed Savannah Christian on Wednesday.
Mount de Sales scored in the fourth on a walk, two singles and an RBI fly from Pinkney Gilchrist. Prince Avenue countered in the sixth on a double and two singles.
Mills had two of the Cavs' five hits.
Zack Tong went the distance for the win, striking out seven with two walks and three hits on 99 pitches.
GISA BASEBALL
Windsor 9-12, Westwood 2-2: Landry Rustin struck out nine for a complete-game win in the opener of the GISA first-round series.
Reece Mimbs, Tyler Christian and Jonthan Osborn each went 2-for-3 in the opener, while Rustin, Osborn and Stevie Arrington each had two hits in the nightcap.
Girls Soccer
Buford 3, Veterans 1: Buford got on the board early and added another goal before the midway point of the first half and held on in the GHSA Class 5A quarterfinal.
The Wolves, who reached the Class 4A semifinals last year, improved to 16-2 while the Warhawks’ season ends at 18-2.
FPD 2, Pinecrest 0: Emma Lako scored two goals about six minutes apart and FPD’s defense and goalkeeper Caylee Ann Sutton made it stand in a GHSA Class 1A quarterfinal showdown at FPD.
The Vikings advance to host Paideia, a 1-0 winner over Calvary Day.
After a scoreless first half in which FPD had five more shots than Pinecrest, the Vikings’ offense started to click. Lako broke the tie with a score off a deflection from Kate Patterson with 37:24 left in regulation. Lako then took a pass and went all the way downfield to score at the 31:22 mark.
The Vikings outshot the Paladins 15-6 in staying perfect at 21-0 this season.
