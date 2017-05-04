Rain throws curve at baseball playoffs

As forecast, rain kept Middle Georgia’s high school baseball teams from playing their GHSA second-round playoff series Thursday.
Mount de Sales, which split its Class 1A private school doubleheader Wednesday with Prince Avenue Christian, saw its decisive third game rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.
Tattnall Square which was to open its Class 1A private school series Thursday against George Walton, now will open that series with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader Friday.
Also Dodge County’s Class 2A series at Callaway will now begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Already slated for Friday was Bleckley County’s Class 2A doubleheader against Heard County, set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.
Game 3s scheduled for Friday include East Paulding at Veterans in Class 5A (4 p.m.) and Oconee County at West Laurens (5 p.m.).
Taylor County clinched a Class 1A public school quarterfinal spot Wednesday with a 9-8, 5-0 sweep of Baconton Charter.
Soccer
Four girls teams and two boys teams from Middle Georgia are still alive in the GHSA playoffs entering the quarterfinals.
Veterans hosts Buford in a Class 5A girls showdown at 6 p.m. Friday, while FPD’s girls host Pinecrest at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 1A private competition. East Laurens hosts Glenn Hills in Class 2A competition, while Lamar County’s girls travel to Harlem, also in Class 2A
In boys competition Saturday, both in Class 2A, Dublin hosts Benedictine and Putnam County is at Coosa.
Golf
Carol Pyon has company on the Rutland girls golf team this year.
Last year’s GHSA Class 3A individual champion, now a junior, has been joined by her younger sister, ninth-grader Eujin Pyon, to form a two-player squad. Carol Pyon had participated as a solo player during her first two seasons with the Hurricanes.
Three players are needed to form a complete team in Class 3A, so they went the individual route again to qualify for state competition. They claimed the two advancing individual spots out of Area 1-3A, with Carol Pyon shooting 75 and Eujin Pyon shooting 79 in region tournament competition at the Cedars Golf Course in Zebulon.
Signings
GMC’s Michael Skinner signed Thursday with the LaGrange College football program. Skinner played fullback and defensive tackle for the Bulldogs.
Also, Jones County’s Alexis James, a senior post player, has signed with Point University.
Comments