High School Sports

May 03, 2017 9:26 PM

Mount de Sales rallies to force Game 3

By John Kosater

sports@macon.com

Adam Leverett pitched a four-hitter and Mount de Sales rallied late from a one-run deficit to take the second game of their GHSA Class 1A private school baseball series with Prince Avenue Christian, winning 3-1 to force a decisive third game, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

Prince Avenue Christian won the first game 3-1.

Three who mattered

Leverett: The senior right-hander struggled in the first few innings but settled down to pitch a complete game. Leverett gave up only one hit in the final five innings while striking out 11 hitters.

Jack Lipson: The senior pitched a complete game in the first game but was the tough luck loser. The No. 3 hitter was hitless in his first five at-bats in the series but came back with two hits late in the second game, with the second hit giving Mount de Sales a two-run lead heading into the sixth inning.

Zack Tong: the senior second baseman for Mount de Sales had three hits in the two games and kept his team in the first game with two hits and a great defensive play.

Turning point

Mount de Sales tied the game in the fifth with a run and then scratched out two runs in the sixth without getting a ball out of the infield. Pinkney Gilchrist led off with a walk and an out later Carson Riley reached on an infield hit. Chad Larkin followed with another infield hit, and Gilchrist scored on a throwing error. Lipson then delivered another infield hit to deep shortstop to score another run. Leverett closed the door on Prince Avenue to force the third game.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

"We still have things to work on, but we played good."

0:55

"We still have things to work on, but we played good."
Veterans girls soccer rolled despite little info on its playoff opponent 1:47

Veterans girls soccer rolled despite little info on its playoff opponent
Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive 1:52

Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive

View More Video

Sports Videos