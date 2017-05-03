Mount de Sales rallies to force Game 3

Adam Leverett pitched a four-hitter and Mount de Sales rallied late from a one-run deficit to take the second game of their GHSA Class 1A private school baseball series with Prince Avenue Christian, winning 3-1 to force a decisive third game, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
Prince Avenue Christian won the first game 3-1.
Three who mattered
Leverett: The senior right-hander struggled in the first few innings but settled down to pitch a complete game. Leverett gave up only one hit in the final five innings while striking out 11 hitters.
Jack Lipson: The senior pitched a complete game in the first game but was the tough luck loser. The No. 3 hitter was hitless in his first five at-bats in the series but came back with two hits late in the second game, with the second hit giving Mount de Sales a two-run lead heading into the sixth inning.
Zack Tong: the senior second baseman for Mount de Sales had three hits in the two games and kept his team in the first game with two hits and a great defensive play.
Turning point
Mount de Sales tied the game in the fifth with a run and then scratched out two runs in the sixth without getting a ball out of the infield. Pinkney Gilchrist led off with a walk and an out later Carson Riley reached on an infield hit. Chad Larkin followed with another infield hit, and Gilchrist scored on a throwing error. Lipson then delivered another infield hit to deep shortstop to score another run. Leverett closed the door on Prince Avenue to force the third game.
Comments