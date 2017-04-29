Stratford boys return to GHSA tennis finals

For the second time in three years, the Stratford boys tennis team will play for the GHSA Class 1A private school championship.
The Eagles clinched their spot in next weekend’s championship with a 3-0 victory Saturday morning over Atlanta International.
Stratford (21-0) dominated the doubles matches, giving up just one game in each. Carter Eddlemon and Akshay Ranabhotu beat Liam Heery and Chris Topolov 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while David Grant and Greg Sutton topped Walker Morris and Phadon Sullivan 6-1, 6-0.
The doubles victories set up Daniel Cohen’s clinching 6-3, 6-0 victory over Emil Zakarian at No. 3 singles. Atlanta International’s William Grattan-Smith was leading Mark Barrow 6-1, 3-2 in No. 1 singles when things were decided, while Stratford’s Samuel Barrow was leading Valentin Steler 6-2, 2-3.
Stratford, which won the Class 1A private title two years ago in its return to the GHSA, will take on the winner of Monday’s Athens Academy-Mount Paran Christian match at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Clayton County International Park in Jonesboro.
Soccer
Veterans posted a pair of first-round GHSA Class 5A playoff victories over Fayette County on Saturday morning.
The Veterans boys won 4-0, with Max Wilkins scoring twice and Max Franklin and Giovanni Reyes also scoring. Robert Benge recorded two saves in picking up the clean sheet for the Warhawks (15-4).
Veterans’ girls topped Fayette County 10-0.
Both the Veterans boys and girls will host Rome in the second round.
Baseball
West Laurens defeated Druid Hills 18-1 in the third game of their Class 4A best-of-three series Saturday. The Raiders scored seven runs in the first four innings before breaking out for 11 runs in the sixth.
