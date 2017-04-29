Breaking down Middle Georgia’s GHSA football teams this spring

A look at Middle Georgia’s GHSA football teams this spring.
Class 6A
Northside
Head coach: Kevin Kinsler.
Last year’s record: 11-3.
Spring practice dates: May 1-12.
Returning offensive starters: 3.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Key returning players: Ham Williams (OL), Josh Herring (OL), Marcus Jolly (ATH), Braxton Golden (DL), Kameron Tate (LB), Marcelle Griffin (DB), Armand Childs (DB/LB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Replacing key linebackers and members of the secondary.
Houston County
Head coach: Ryan Crawford.
Last year’s record: 7-3.
Spring practice dates: May 8-19.
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Key returning players: Trey Hill (OL/DL), Khalil Polk (WR/DB), Jaeven West (WR/DB), Caleb Thomas (OL/DL), Jamir Best (TE/LB), Tylon Chambers (TE/DL), Kiefer Askew (WR/DB), Keishoen Jarrett (TE/LB), JT Hix (OL/DL), Jayon Nealy (OL/DL), Scott Akin (OL/LB), Khalil Johnson (RB/DB), Xavier Martinez (RB/LB), Zay Hicks (WR/LB), Jamar Grice (RB/LB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Replacing quarterback Jake Fromm and finding leadership on both sides of the ball, while making sure team learns new schemes with a first-year head coach.
Class 5A
Veterans
Head coach: David Bruce.
Last year’s record: 5-6.
Spring practice dates: May 3-19.
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 3.
Key returning players: Leyton Pinckney (QB), Jeremy Horton (ATH), Sidney Snyder (OL), Jakob Roberts (OL), Justin Stevens (DB), Andrew Ensley (DE).
Biggest question marks on the team: Defensive front and running backs.
Warner Robins
Head coach: Mike Chastain.
Last year’s record: 3-8.
Spring practice dates: May 3-19.
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Key returning players: Jam’l Dillard (DE), Bobby Kelly (DE/OLB), Christian Armstrong (OL/DL), Julius Cobbs (WR/DB), Jabari Miller (DB), Marcayll Jones (WR/DB), Jarius Burnette (RB/OLB), DeAngelo Whitehead (WR/DB/RB), Ponce Hollowell (RB/DB), Christian Anderson (LB), Jerquan Parrish (LB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Quarterback and learning new defensive scheme.
Jones County
Head coach: Justin Rogers.
Last year’s record: 8-4.
Spring practice dates: May 3-19.
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 9.
Key returning players: Teldrick Ross (QB), Demontae Trawick (LB), Antonio Evans (LB), Dequeze Fryer (WR).
Biggest question marks on the team: Replacing Bradley Hunnicutt at quarterback and Nick Singleton at wide receiver.
Class 4A
Howard
Head coach: Barney Hester.
Last year’s record: 1-9.
Spring practice dates: May 8-14.
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Key returning players: DeAndre Shelton (LB), Daniel Lavelle (DE), Jayland Parker (QB), Donavan Brantley (LB), M’Khai Mack (FS).
Biggest question marks on the team: Finding a quarterback and some offensive linemen and cornerbacks, while getting back to making progress with the program.
Mary Persons
Head coach: Brian Nelson.
Last year’s record: 11-3.
Spring practice dates: May 8-19.
Returning offensive starters: 3.
Returning defensive starters: 3.
Key returning players: Jatorian Hansford, Bralen Harvey, Tre Slaton, Noah Davis, LaDamian Sands, Andre Threatt.
Biggest question marks on the team: Questions throughout the roster.
Perry
Head coach: Kevin Smith.
Last year’s record: 3-7.
Spring practice dates: May 4-19.
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 9.
Key returning players: Jay Watkins (RB), Caleb Beard (OL), Jamati Harris (DL), Tyler Knowles (PK), Jecory Burks (DB), Keinjus King (DB), Davion Ross (WR/DB), Cameron Johnson (DE), Christian Corbett (QB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Quarterback, offensive line and defensive line.
West Laurens
Head coach: Kagan McClain.
Last year’s record: 7-5.
Spring practice dates: May 8-19.
Returning offensive starters: 3.
Returning defensive starters: 4.
Key returning players: Noah Garnto (OL), Joseph Horne (OL), Doryan Gorham (LB), Abram Morrow (DL), Ben Deal (LB), McKinley Kemp (DB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Inexperience of having only seven returning starters, especially on the offensive line where the Raiders lost three starters.
Class 3A
Central
Head coach: Larry Harold.
Last year’s record: 6-4.
Spring practice dates: No spring practice.
Returning offensive starters: 8.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Key returning players: Xavier Wesley (DT), Zachary Cotton (G), Kameron Adkins (LB), Jeremy Denson (OLB), Kanuri Williams (FS), Jakwanis Singleton (WR), Zavion Muhammad (WR), Denterius Hogan (WR), Taylor Dean (T), Donald Lamb (QB), Cameron Collier (S).
Biggest question marks on the team: Adjusting to a new head coach and new systems.
Peach County
Head coach: Chad Campbell.
Last year’s record: 12-2.
Spring practice dates: April 27-May 13.
Returning offensive starters: 7.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Key returning players: Kearis Jackson (WR), Antonio Gilbert (QB), Chris Gibson (RB), Justin Harris (WR), Cedric Hillsman (OL), Dylan Perry (OL), Cameron Woolfolk (OL), Octavious King (OL/DL), Nigel Manns (RB), JaQuez Jackson (LB), Shamarcus Redding (S), Sergio Allen (LB/DE), TJ Adams (DE/LB), Rodney Howell (CB), Mitchell Fineran (PK), Mikel Aikens (CB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Lack of depth at linebacker and on both lines.
Westside
Head coach: Spoon Risper.
Last year’s record: 6-5.
Spring practice dates: May 8-19.
Returning offensive starters: 8.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Key returning players: Allen Banks (DE), Omar Jones (DE/TE), Tavores Pearson (DB), Lakelvin Clark (RB), Emanuel Boone (G).
Biggest question marks on the team: Quarterback and defensive backs.
Class 2A
Bleckley County
Head coach: Von Lassiter.
Last year’s record: 2-8.
Spring practice dates: May 5-19.
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Key returning players: Torenio Davis, Nykeem Farrow, Reid Hartley, Andrew Butler.
Biggest question marks on the team: Adjusting to new head coach and coaching staff.
Dodge County
Head coach: Rex Hodges.
Last year’s record: 6-6.
Spring practice dates: May 8-10.
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Key returning players: Nic Cummings (QB), Payton Bush (PK), Jadin Johnson (LB), Cade Cranford (TE/DE).
Biggest question marks on the team: Must replace three starters on the offensive line.
Dublin
Head coach: Roger Holmes.
Last year’s record: 8-3.
Spring practice dates: April 27-May 13.
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Key returning players: Bruce Guyton, Jaden Derriso, Rodridquez Martin, Jermaine Cooley, Tyler Strickland, Montarian Carswell, Berrick Wadley, Jaquez Evans.
Biggest question marks on the team: Replacing punter and place-kicker Brice Watson and developing depth.
East Laurens
Head coach: Chris Robinson.
Last year’s record: 1-9.
Spring practice dates: May 8-19.
Returning offensive starters: 8.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Key returning players: Bryce Robinson (FB/LB), Peyton Brinson (C/DL), Darius Peed (DB/RB), Jon Eric Senn (QB/PK), Terrell Coney (RB/DB), Eriq Cooper (RB/DB), Travis Bell (RB/DB), Christain Brantley (OL/LB), Cuyler Morris (TE).
Biggest question marks on the team: Strength and depth.
Putnam County
Head coach: Kyle Gourley.
Last year’s record: 1-9.
Spring practice dates: May 8-18.
Returning offensive starters: 2.
Returning defensive starters: 2.
Key returning players: N/A.
Biggest question marks on the team: Installing new schemes and finding leaders from younger players.
Southwest
Head coach: Joseph Dupree.
Last year’s record: 6-5.
Spring practice dates: May 1-12.
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 7.
Key returning players: Jordan Slocum (QB), Randy Green (LB), Isaiah Goolsby (OL), JaQuavious Jones (RB), Khalil McBride (RB), JaQuez Pennimon (DB), Ke-Andre Jackson (OL), Qui’iunatae Clowers (DB), TJ Parker (TE), Noah Howard (WR), Jerome Denson (DL), Elijah Jones (OL), Elisha Jones (LB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Replacing the defensive line.
Class 1A
Crawford County
Head coach: Greg Street.
Last year’s record: 5-4.
Spring practice dates: No spring practice.
Returning offensive starters: 4.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Key returning players: Nick Jackson (QB), Jamorris Pickard (OL/DL), Bud Harris (DB/WR), Keontae Reeves (DB/WR), Bryce Vaughn (OL), Quin Panamon (RB), Richard Jackson (DB/WR), James Jackson (DB/WR), Alex Henton (WR/DB), Malik James (RB/LB), Michael Bloodworth (OL), Casey Hancock (OL), Eric Braswell (DL/OL).
Biggest question marks on the team: Depth on both sides of the ball.
FPD
Head coach: Greg Moore.
Last year’s record: 7-5.
Spring practice dates: May 11-19.
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Key returning players: John Lester (OL), Dalton Cox (QB), Blaine Kizer (TE), Ryan Jones (LB), Robert Johnson (DB), Titus Moore (WR), Maurice Gordon (WR), JaCobe Singletary (OL), Seth Wilson (DL), Bryant Beall (OL); C.J. Harris (S/RB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Filling the void on the offensive and defensive lines and a linebacker.
Mount de Sales
Head coach: Keith Hatcher.
Last year’s record: 2-8.
Spring practice dates: No spring practice.
Returning offensive starters: 7.
Returning defensive starters: 6.
Key returning players: Adrian Hardwick (RB), Said Wanna (LB), Dane Frier (OL/DL), Josiah Cotton (RB).
Biggest question marks on the team for 2017: Inexperience at quarterback.
Stratford
Head coach: Mark Farriba.
Last year’s record: 8-4.
Spring practice dates: May 5-18.
Returning offensive starters: 6.
Returning defensive starters: 8.
Key returning players: Nathan Hunt (DB/WR), Tyler Jordan (DB/WB), Larson McDaniel (ILB/TE), Jake Jamison (PK), Tucker Massey (OLB/G), Sammy Martin (DL/T), Tobe Umerah (DL/T), Jourdain Irvin (DL/T), Jamie O'Quinn (DB/WB), Jonathan Siegel (DB/WB), Christian Palmer (QB).
Biggest question marks on the team: Inside linebacker, center, fullback and wingback.
Tattnall Square
Head coach: Chance Jones.
Last year’s record: 12-1.
Spring practice dates: May 4-19.
Returning offensive starters: 5.
Returning defensive starters: 5.
Key returning players: Destin Mack (RB/LB), Miles Morris (QB), Brock Baggerly (TE), Mckinley Anderson (LB), Chandler Whittington (OL), Tyler Bennett (OL), William Morgan (DL), Peyton Braddy (DL).
Biggest question marks on the team: The Trojans will be looking to new leaders after losing 16 seniors off last year’s team.
Note: The following schools did not provide spring practice information: Baldwin, Dooly County, Hancock Central, Hawkinsville, Lamar County, Macon County, Monticello, Northeast, Rutland, Taylor County, Twiggs County, Upson-Lee, Washington County, Wilkinson County.
