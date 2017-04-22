Tattnall Square carries plenty of momentum into state playoffs

The Tattnall Square baseball team took another step in its quest to repeat as the GHSA Class 1A private school champion as it defeated Mount de Sales 11-1 to win the Region 7-1A championship Saturday. The Trojans earn a first-round bye in the Class 1A private school playoffs.
Tattnall Square scored twice in the first and third innings and ended the game with a seven-run fifth.
Four who mattered
Matt Blair: One of Tattnall Square’s question marks entering the season was the pitching staff and who would be the No. 2 starter behind ace Garrett Houston. Blair, a senior who only had pitched around 20 innings heading into this season, has stepped up, and he came through yet again Saturday. The right-hander gave up only three hits while striking out seven in a complete-game win.
Austin Marchman: The junior outfielder had four hits in the game and drove in two runs for the Trojans. He came up big in the third after Trey Ham, the batter in front of him, was intentionally walked, delivering a line-drive single to left field that scored the third run.
Luke Laskey: The Tattnall Square third baseman had three hits, scored twice and also drove in a run.
Adam Leverett: The Mount de Sales pitcher could have fared better but was hurt by defensive lapses in the first and third that helped lead to four Trojans runs. Leverett also accounted for the only Cavaliers run as he homered in the fourth.
They said it
Blair on waiting three years to get his opportunity on the mound: “I felt like I would get the chance to pitch here eventually, and I was able to learn a great deal over my first three years. I have tried to take advantage of my opportunities this year, and I know the wait was worth it. I had some great pitchers ahead of me my first three years, and I just tried to continue to improve.”
Blair on the early lead: “It is definitely a confidence builder getting the early lead in a game, especially against a good team like Mount de Sales. After that, I just tried to throw strikes, get ahead of hitters and let my defense make plays.”
Tattnall Square head coach Joey Hiller on the performance: “I thought we were solid the entire game, but I don’t think we were out of the woods until the fifth inning. Once again we got solid pitching from Matt, and we took advantage of mistakes when we had to.”
Hiller on the region championship: “If you look around this field you don’t see region championship banners on the fence or anywhere else. We have a bigger goal, as we do every year, and although winning the region is great, the most important thing is to keep the seeding for the state tournament. We have a week or so to get ready because we get a bye, but overall I feel good about the way this team is playing.”
What’s next?
Tattnall (24-3) gets a bye for the first round, while Mount de Sales (19-8) also will advance to the Class 1A playoffs.
