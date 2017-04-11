Former Macon County head coach named to lead Central program

Larry Harold finds himself returning to the Middle Georgia coaching ranks this week.
Harold, who turned around the Macon County program and set the stage for a GHSA championship for the Bulldogs last fall, was named the Central football head coach and athletics director at a called Bibb County School Board meeting Tuesday night. He replaces Jesse Hicks, who returned to Baldwin in February.
“The guy really cares about the kids, faith and his family,” Central principal Emanuel Frazier said. “He has a lot of the same characteristics as Coach Hicks, which is not a bad thing.”
Harold returns to Middle Georgia after two seasons at Brunswick, where he went 8-12. He was not retained following the 2016 season despite a two-win improvement.
Macon County was 1-9 in 2011, the year before Harold took over. The Bulldogs went 4-7 in 2012 and 6-5 in 2013 before turning the corner in 2014 with a 9-3 season.
That 2013 season was the senior season of linebacker Roquan Smith, whose recruitment became a soap opera of sorts. He signed on national television with UCLA, but he ultimately did not file his paperwork because the position coach who recruited him was in the process of moving to the Atlanta Falcons. Smith wound up joining the Georgia program, where he has become a key part of the Bulldogs’ defense.
Also on that team: then-sophomore K’Hari Lane, who went on to set numerous passing records en route to leading the Bulldogs to the Class 1A public school title last fall. He signed with Arizona.
Dexter Copeland, who took over for Harold at Macon County, is 22-5 with the Bulldogs.
“He plans to get into the community, engaging people and getting them to buy in,” said Frazier of Harold. “He talked about having a community presence and getting the team involved in the community. He has an energy and an enthusiasm about him that get kids ready for football and for life, giving them the tools and skills for both.”
Harold won’t have to worry about going through a rebuilding effort at Central, thanks to the work Hicks did in five years with the Chargers.
A program that had just one winning season in the 15 years prior to his arrival, Hicks put Central in the playoffs in 2014 before turning in 6-4 seasons in 2015 and 2016. He left Central with a 20-31 record.
Efforts to contact Harold on Tuesday were unsuccessful. He is scheduled to meet with Central’s players Wednesday afternoon.
“It was easier to find a coach because of the foundation Jesse Hicks laid,” Frazier said. “Jesse did a good job of putting the program on a solid footing. It was a job that attracted a lot of people. ... That speaks to what Jesse was able to do.”
Comments