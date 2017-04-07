Thursday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Baseball
Mount de Sales 2, Stratford 1
Mount de Sales
100
010
0
—
2
5
1
Stratford
000
001
0
—
1
4
1
WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Sammy Martin.
2B: MdS: Jack Beers.
Game notes: Chad Larkin singled, advanced on a passed ball and score what proved to be the game-winner on Leverett’s single in the Cavs’ fifth.
Records: Mount de Sales 14-6, GHSA Region 7-1A 6-2.
Next: Central at MdS, 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
West Laurens 6, Howard 1
West Laurens
001
101
3
—
6
11
1
Howard
000
100
0
—
1
6
0
WP: Nolan Daniel. LP: Alex Wade.
2B: WL: Colin Estep, Guy Anderberg; H: Kazuya Makita.
HR: WL: E.J. Holmes, Jacob Floyd.
Game notes: Floyd and Estep went 2-for3 for the Raiders, while Anderberg was 3-for-3 with two RBI. ... Makita and Beau Roberts each went 2-for-3 for Howard. ... Daniel had eight strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Records: West Laurens 12-8, 6-4 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 9-13, 2-8.
Next: Howard at West Laurens, 6 p.m., Friday.
Gatewood 15, Lake Oconoee Academy 0
Gatewood
(11)04
—
15
13
1
Lake Oconee
000
—
0
0
3
WP: Walt Jarrett; LP: Tolleson.
2B: G: Cam Hall 2.
Game notes: Jarrett struck out seven in just three innings. ... Coop Hall had five RBI, with two each coming from Tony Rudolph and Ross Cheshire. Hall, Rudolph and Reid Sasser each had two hits for Gatewood.
Records: Gatewood 10-5.
CFCA 11, Central Georgia Athletics 1
CFCA
411
311
—
11
7
0
CGA
100
000
—
1
1
6
WP: Robby Morris. LP: Braswell.
2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey.
3B: CFCA: Brannon Swain.
Game notes: Dawson Ezzell had two hits, three runs and two RBI to lead CFCA.
Tattnall Square 14, ELCA 2
ELCA
1000
01
—
2
5
0
Tattnall
04(10)
0x
—
14
8
1
WP: Matt Blair. LP: East.
2B: ELCA: Daniels; TS: Luke Laskey, Tyler Warnock.
HR: TS: Logan Simmons.
Game notes: Simmons’ grand slam highlighted the big third inning for the Trojans. He finished with five RBI, while Warnock had three, and Laskey and Mikey Wilson two each. Simmons and Wilson each had two hits for Tattnall, which took advantage of eight walks. Blair fanned 11 and walked one.
Records: Tattnall 19-1.
Next: Tattnall at George Walton, 11 .m., Saturday.
Bleckley County 18, Northeast 3
Northeast
012
—
3
2
7
Bleckley County
666
—
18
6
2
WP: Sam Knighton. LP: Jac Hill.
2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Carter Raffield.
Game notes: Knighton drove in four runs on three hits, while Sam Knighton had three RBI, and Lane Kitchens and Cody Dennis had two each. ... Only five of the Royals’ 18 runs were earned.
Bleckley County 15, Northeast 0
Bleckley County
752
1
—
15
10
1
Northeast
000
0
—
0
1
4
WP: Chance Pittman. LP: N: Wimberly.
2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Steven Knighton 2.
3B: BC: Tripp Purser.
Game notes: Pittman struck out five with no walks in the one-hitter. ... Steven Knighton had three hits and Purser three RBI, while Benji Knigton and Cameron Thomspson had two RBI each.
Records: Bleckley County 16-4.
Next: Telfair County at Bleckley County, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse
Stratford 12, Mount de Sales 4
Goals: S: Steve Durkee 6, Jack Kelley 3, Luke Haney 1, Cal Whitworth 1, Carter Griffin 1.; MdS: Luke Leatherwood 2, Luke Davenport 2.
Assists: S: Bobby McCord.
Saves: S: Nick Dorogy 5.
Shots: S: 22.
Next: Stratford at Fayette, 6 p.m., Thursday.
Thursday’s Boys Soccer
FPD 3, Pike County 1
Goals: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 2, Dane Wiggins 1; Pike County: Blake Webb 1.
Assists: FPD: Noah Lyu 1, Wiggins 1, Robert Johnson 1.
Shots: FPD: 13; Pike County 20.
Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 7; Pike: Chandler Stinchcomb 4.
Record: FPD 7-4-3.
Next: Dooly County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Pacelli 4, Stratford 1
Goals: S: Edwards; P: Smith 2, Mickleson 2.
Assists: P: Wenger 2, Chadli.
Saves: S: George Iakovidis 3; P: Espinoza 2.
Records: Stratford 3-8-1.
Next: Stratford at Tattnall, 5:30 p.m., Monday.
Thursday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 9, Pacelli 0
Goals: S: Emory Sutherland 4, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Monica Montalvo 1, Susan Hightower 1, Aysha Roberts 1.
Assists: S: Ellie Peterson 1, Lamb 1, Clayton 2.
Shots: Stratford 21.
Records: Stratford 8-1.
Next: Stratford at Tattnall Square, 7:30 p.m., Monday.
FPD 1, Pike County 0
Goals: FPD: Kate Patterson 1.
Assists: FPD: Emma Lako 1.
Shots: FPD: 7; Pike Co. 9.
Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 7; Pike: Brooke Shavers 3.
Record: FPD 14-0.
Next: Dooly County at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Monday.
