April 7, 2017 12:40 AM

Thursday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

By Michael A. Lough

High Schools

Thursday’s Baseball

Mount de Sales 2, Stratford 1

Mount de Sales

100

010

0

2

5

1

Stratford

000

001

0

1

4

1

WP: Adam Leverett. LP: Sammy Martin.

2B: MdS: Jack Beers.

Game notes: Chad Larkin singled, advanced on a passed ball and score what proved to be the game-winner on Leverett’s single in the Cavs’ fifth.

Records: Mount de Sales 14-6, GHSA Region 7-1A 6-2.

Next: Central at MdS, 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

West Laurens 6, Howard 1

West Laurens

001

101

3

6

11

1

Howard

000

100

0

1

6

0

WP: Nolan Daniel. LP: Alex Wade.

2B: WL: Colin Estep, Guy Anderberg; H: Kazuya Makita.

HR: WL: E.J. Holmes, Jacob Floyd.

Game notes: Floyd and Estep went 2-for3 for the Raiders, while Anderberg was 3-for-3 with two RBI. ... Makita and Beau Roberts each went 2-for-3 for Howard. ... Daniel had eight strikeouts in the complete-game win.

Records: West Laurens 12-8, 6-4 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 9-13, 2-8.

Next: Howard at West Laurens, 6 p.m., Friday.

Gatewood 15, Lake Oconoee Academy 0

Gatewood

(11)04

15

13

1

Lake Oconee

000

0

0

3

WP: Walt Jarrett; LP: Tolleson.

2B: G: Cam Hall 2.

Game notes: Jarrett struck out seven in just three innings. ... Coop Hall had five RBI, with two each coming from Tony Rudolph and Ross Cheshire. Hall, Rudolph and Reid Sasser each had two hits for Gatewood.

Records: Gatewood 10-5.

CFCA 11, Central Georgia Athletics 1

CFCA

411

311

11

7

0

CGA

100

000

1

1

6

WP: Robby Morris. LP: Braswell.

2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey.

3B: CFCA: Brannon Swain.

Game notes: Dawson Ezzell had two hits, three runs and two RBI to lead CFCA.

Tattnall Square 14, ELCA 2

ELCA

1000

01

2

5

0

Tattnall

04(10)

0x

14

8

1

WP: Matt Blair. LP: East.

2B: ELCA: Daniels; TS: Luke Laskey, Tyler Warnock.

HR: TS: Logan Simmons.

Game notes: Simmons’ grand slam highlighted the big third inning for the Trojans. He finished with five RBI, while Warnock had three, and Laskey and Mikey Wilson two each. Simmons and Wilson each had two hits for Tattnall, which took advantage of eight walks. Blair fanned 11 and walked one.

Records: Tattnall 19-1.

Next: Tattnall at George Walton, 11 .m., Saturday.

Bleckley County 18, Northeast 3

Northeast

012

3

2

7

Bleckley County

666

18

6

2

WP: Sam Knighton. LP: Jac Hill.

2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Carter Raffield.

Game notes: Knighton drove in four runs on three hits, while Sam Knighton had three RBI, and Lane Kitchens and Cody Dennis had two each. ... Only five of the Royals’ 18 runs were earned.

Bleckley County 15, Northeast 0

Bleckley County

752

1

15

10

1

Northeast

000

0

0

1

4

WP: Chance Pittman. LP: N: Wimberly.

2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Steven Knighton 2.

3B: BC: Tripp Purser.

Game notes: Pittman struck out five with no walks in the one-hitter. ... Steven Knighton had three hits and Purser three RBI, while Benji Knigton and Cameron Thomspson had two RBI each.

Records: Bleckley County 16-4.

Next: Telfair County at Bleckley County, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse

Stratford 12, Mount de Sales 4

Goals: S: Steve Durkee 6, Jack Kelley 3, Luke Haney 1, Cal Whitworth 1, Carter Griffin 1.; MdS: Luke Leatherwood 2, Luke Davenport 2.

Assists: S: Bobby McCord.

Saves: S: Nick Dorogy 5.

Shots: S: 22.

Next: Stratford at Fayette, 6 p.m., Thursday.

Thursday’s Boys Soccer

FPD 3, Pike County 1

Goals: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 2, Dane Wiggins 1; Pike County: Blake Webb 1.

Assists: FPD: Noah Lyu 1, Wiggins 1, Robert Johnson 1.

Shots: FPD: 13; Pike County 20.

Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 7; Pike: Chandler Stinchcomb 4.

Record: FPD 7-4-3.

Next: Dooly County at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Pacelli 4, Stratford 1

Goals: S: Edwards; P: Smith 2, Mickleson 2.

Assists: P: Wenger 2, Chadli.

Saves: S: George Iakovidis 3; P: Espinoza 2.

Records: Stratford 3-8-1.

Next: Stratford at Tattnall, 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Thursday’s Girls Soccer

Stratford 9, Pacelli 0

Goals: S: Emory Sutherland 4, Lizzi Clayton 1, Josie Lamb 1, Monica Montalvo 1, Susan Hightower 1, Aysha Roberts 1.

Assists: S: Ellie Peterson 1, Lamb 1, Clayton 2.

Shots: Stratford 21.

Records: Stratford 8-1.

Next: Stratford at Tattnall Square, 7:30 p.m., Monday.

FPD 1, Pike County 0

Goals: FPD: Kate Patterson 1.

Assists: FPD: Emma Lako 1.

Shots: FPD: 7; Pike Co. 9.

Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 7; Pike: Brooke Shavers 3.

Record: FPD 14-0.

Next: Dooly County at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Monday.

High School Sports

