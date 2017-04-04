Lipson has lofty goals for veteran Mount de Sales team

Jack Lipson believes with a roster of eight seniors that this is the year that Mount de Sales’ baseball team can make some noise in the GHSA Class 1A playoffs.
The senior right-hander led his team to its fifth Region 7-1A win of the year Tuesday by throwing a masterful two-hitter against Stratford for a 2-1 win. Lipson outdueled Stratford’s Clifton Olmstead as the Cavaliers improved to 13-6, including 5-2 in the region. Stratford falls to 9-8 and 2-3.
Three who mattered
Lipson: He retired 15 of the first 16 hitters he faced before pitching out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings. He ended the game with nine strikeouts and walked only two. He also did some damage at the plate, driving in the Cavaliers’ first run in the fifth with a two-out single.
Olmstead: The Stratford right-hander matched Lipson’s scoreless performance through four but gave up two walks and Lipson’s single for the first run, and another run scored on a dropped fly ball. Olmstead threw five innings and gave up only four hits.
Brady Pool: Mount de Sales’ No. 2 hitter was on base three times with a single and two walks and scored what would be the winning run in the fifth.
Turning point
Olmstead retired the first two hitters in the fifth before issuing walks to Adam Leverett and Pool and had Lipson behind in the count. But on a one-ball, two-strike count, Lipson lined a clean single to center field, breaking the scoreless title.
They said it
Mount de Sales head coach Bubba Pool on his team’s performance: “We would have liked to score a little more, but Olmstead threw a great game against us. When we got the two runs we felt good because Jack has had a tremendous year on the mound. But the main thing is that we found a way to get another region win.”
Lipson on how he felt early: “I was in a pretty good groove, and of course, I was getting some great defense again. I might have started to get a little tired late in the game, but I just had to bear down and get it done.”
Lipson on his big hit: “He got ahead of me with some great pitches, and I was just trying to battle and put the ball in play. He finally gave me a pitch I could do something with, and I was able to take advantage of it.”
Lipson, whose team lost in the first round of the state playoffs a year ago: “We have eight seniors who have been together for a long time, and we have a great feel for each other. We feel like we can make some noise when it gets to playoff time, and it will definitely be a disappointing year if we lose in the first round again.”
Stratford head coach Tyler Brown on his team’s performance: “I thought we got a great pitching performance from Clifton, but it’s very hard to win a game when you only get two hits. I was disappointed early because we were hitting easy fly balls instead of making their defense work, but we did a much better job late in the game. It was just a little too late.”
What’s next?
Mount de Sales and Stratford play again Thursday.
