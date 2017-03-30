Howard sending football players to next level of competition

Daniel Allen, a three-year starter at Howard in various positions, has signed with Manchester University of Indiana.
After playing center for two seasons, Allen moved to H-back for his senior year. He also played outside linebacker, and he was also the team’s long snapper.
Manchester is a Division III school that competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
Howard also has four players moving on to prep schools. Gabe Sanders, Andres Ellington and Zeyquan Mitchell will attend Atlanta Sports Academy, while Josh Smith is headed to North Georgia Sports Academy.
All-Middle Georgia
Nominations for 2016-17 winter All-Middle Georgia teams are now due. Coaches, if you have not received a nomination form, email sports@macon.com.
Comments