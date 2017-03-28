Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Tuesday’s Baseball
Houston County 8, Warner Robins 1
Houston County
100
430
0
—
8
9
2
Warner Robins
000
001
0
—
1
3
1
WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Cruse.
2B: HC: Cole Simmons, Lawson Trawick.
3B: HC: Austin Langford.
HR: HC: Logan Morris.
Game notes: Simmons and Morris had two hits each for the Bears, with Morris and Ring driving in two runs each. ... Cam Jones, Chandler Dawson, Jackson Jones and Blake King joined Ring to strike out nine with one walk.
Records: Houston County 7-11.
Next: Valdosta at Houston County, 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Howard 6, Upson-Lee 5
Howard
030
020
1
—
6
12
3
Upson-Lee
101
210
0
—
5
6
6
WP: Alex Wade. LP: Cotton Phillips.
2B: H: Bradley Smith, Beau Roberts 2, Zach Cameron; UL: Phillips.
3B: UL: Kalen Puckett.
Game notes: Collin Blackwell scored the game-winner for the Huskies when Spencer Moon’s grounder was booted, the winner coming with two outs in the seventh. ... Roberts and Cameron had three hits each for Howard, with Cameron driving in two runs, as the Huskies broke a five-game region losing streak. ... Tyler Harper had two RBI for Upson-Lee.
Records: Howard 9-11, 2-6 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 6-11, 3-5.
Next: Upson-Lee at Howard, 5 p.m., Wednesday.
Dodge County 3, Dublin 1
Dodge County
200
010
0
—
3
5
2
Dublin
010
000
0
—
1
4
3
WP: T. Pruett. LP: Trent Leroy.
2B: Dublin: Nick Sumner.
Game notes: Pruett had two hits for Dodge County, and struck out nine with two walks.
Jackson 7, Peach County 5
Jackson
000
220
3
—
7
6
4
Peach County
002
030
0
—
5
5
1
WP: Davis. LP: Kendrick Johnson.
2B: J: Moore, Burford; PC: Jake Wingo.
3B: PC: Johnson.
Game notes: Britt Davis had two hits and Johnson three RBI for the Trojans, with Wingo driving in two runs.
Records: Peach County 5-13.
Next: Peach County at Jackson, 5:55 p.m., Friday.
The Campus 6, Central Ga. Athletics 3
CGA
201
000
0
—
3
5
5
The Campus
000
033
x
—
6
5
0
WP: Simmons. LP: Dallas Yoder.
2B: CG: Yoder; Campus: Guy, Free.
Records: CGA 1-5.
Next: Konos vs. Central Georgia Athletics, 4 p.m., Friday, at Luther Williams.
East Laurens 12,
Northeast 0
East Laurens
335
01
—
12
3
6
Northeast
000
00
—
12
11
0
WP: S. Newsome. LP: N. Coney.
Trinity Christian 11,
Gatewood 9
Gatewood
210
150
0
—
9
10
2
Trinity Christian
025
004
x
—
11
11
1
WP: Austin Watson. LP: Dylan Humphries.
2B: G: Tony Rudolph 2, Reid Sasser; TC: Whit Mason, Philip Barwick.
Game notes: Watson teamed with Connor Outlaw and C. Kight for 10 strikeouts. ... Mason, Chase Autry, Blake Purvis and Chance Blum each had two hits for Trinity Christian while Barwick drove in three runs.
Records: Gatewood 6-3.
Next: Gatewood at John Milledge, 4 p.m., Thursday.
Windsor 12,
Briarwood 0
Windsor
243
30
—
12
Briarwood
000
00
—
0
WP: Tyler Christian. LP: Hill.
2B: W: Christian, Daniels, Rustin 2.
3B: W: Osborn.
Game notes: Tyler Christian struck out nine in pitching a perfect game for the Knights..
Records: Windsor 5-3.
Next: Gatewood at Windsor, Friday.
Tuesday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 3, Pike County 0
Goals: MP: Hunter Martin, Zane Holliman, James Davis.
Assists: MP: Julian Rivera, Holliman.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 4; Pike County: 8.
Shots: Mary Persons 21, Pike County 7.
Records: Mary Persons 9-2-2; Pike County 7-2.
Next: Mary Persons at West Laurens, Thursday.
Monday’s Baseball
Upson-Lee 4,
Pike County 3
Pike County
010
110
0
—
3
4
1
Upson-Lee
003
100
x
—
4
8
6
WP: Lawson Rucker. LP: Barman.
2B: UL: Kalen Puckett, Trace Park 2.
Game notes: Puckett, Park and Nash Franklin each had two hits for the Knights, Franklin driving in two runs and Puckett scoring twice. Will Barfield got the save with two shutout innings.
Records: Upson-Lee 6-9.
Next: Upson-Lee at Howard, 5 p.m., Wednesday.
