March 28, 2017 11:11 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Michael A. Lough

High Schools

Tuesday’s Baseball

Houston County 8, Warner Robins 1

Houston County

100

430

0

8

9

2

Warner Robins

000

001

0

1

3

1

WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Cruse.

2B: HC: Cole Simmons, Lawson Trawick.

3B: HC: Austin Langford.

HR: HC: Logan Morris.

Game notes: Simmons and Morris had two hits each for the Bears, with Morris and Ring driving in two runs each. ... Cam Jones, Chandler Dawson, Jackson Jones and Blake King joined Ring to strike out nine with one walk.

Records: Houston County 7-11.

Next: Valdosta at Houston County, 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Howard 6, Upson-Lee 5

Howard

030

020

1

6

12

3

Upson-Lee

101

210

0

5

6

6

WP: Alex Wade. LP: Cotton Phillips.

2B: H: Bradley Smith, Beau Roberts 2, Zach Cameron; UL: Phillips.

3B: UL: Kalen Puckett.

Game notes: Collin Blackwell scored the game-winner for the Huskies when Spencer Moon’s grounder was booted, the winner coming with two outs in the seventh. ... Roberts and Cameron had three hits each for Howard, with Cameron driving in two runs, as the Huskies broke a five-game region losing streak. ... Tyler Harper had two RBI for Upson-Lee.

Records: Howard 9-11, 2-6 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 6-11, 3-5.

Next: Upson-Lee at Howard, 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Dodge County 3, Dublin 1

Dodge County

200

010

0

3

5

2

Dublin

010

000

0

1

4

3

WP: T. Pruett. LP: Trent Leroy.

2B: Dublin: Nick Sumner.

Game notes: Pruett had two hits for Dodge County, and struck out nine with two walks.

Jackson 7, Peach County 5

Jackson

000

220

3

7

6

4

Peach County

002

030

0

5

5

1

WP: Davis. LP: Kendrick Johnson.

2B: J: Moore, Burford; PC: Jake Wingo.

3B: PC: Johnson.

Game notes: Britt Davis had two hits and Johnson three RBI for the Trojans, with Wingo driving in two runs.

Records: Peach County 5-13.

Next: Peach County at Jackson, 5:55 p.m., Friday.

The Campus 6, Central Ga. Athletics 3

CGA

201

000

0

3

5

5

The Campus

000

033

x

6

5

0

WP: Simmons. LP: Dallas Yoder.

2B: CG: Yoder; Campus: Guy, Free.

Records: CGA 1-5.

Next: Konos vs. Central Georgia Athletics, 4 p.m., Friday, at Luther Williams.

East Laurens 12,

Northeast 0

East Laurens

335

01

12

3

6

Northeast

000

00

12

11

0

WP: S. Newsome. LP: N. Coney.

Trinity Christian 11,

Gatewood 9

Gatewood

210

150

0

9

10

2

Trinity Christian

025

004

x

11

11

1

WP: Austin Watson. LP: Dylan Humphries.

2B: G: Tony Rudolph 2, Reid Sasser; TC: Whit Mason, Philip Barwick.

Game notes: Watson teamed with Connor Outlaw and C. Kight for 10 strikeouts. ... Mason, Chase Autry, Blake Purvis and Chance Blum each had two hits for Trinity Christian while Barwick drove in three runs.

Records: Gatewood 6-3.

Next: Gatewood at John Milledge, 4 p.m., Thursday.

Windsor 12,

Briarwood 0

Windsor

243

30

12

Briarwood

000

00

0

WP: Tyler Christian. LP: Hill.

2B: W: Christian, Daniels, Rustin 2.

3B: W: Osborn.

Game notes: Tyler Christian struck out nine in pitching a perfect game for the Knights..

Records: Windsor 5-3.

Next: Gatewood at Windsor, Friday.

Tuesday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 3, Pike County 0

Goals: MP: Hunter Martin, Zane Holliman, James Davis.

Assists: MP: Julian Rivera, Holliman.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 4; Pike County: 8.

Shots: Mary Persons 21, Pike County 7.

Records: Mary Persons 9-2-2; Pike County 7-2.

Next: Mary Persons at West Laurens, Thursday.

Monday’s Baseball

Upson-Lee 4,

Pike County 3

Pike County

010

110

0

3

4

1

Upson-Lee

003

100

x

4

8

6

WP: Lawson Rucker. LP: Barman.

2B: UL: Kalen Puckett, Trace Park 2.

Game notes: Puckett, Park and Nash Franklin each had two hits for the Knights, Franklin driving in two runs and Puckett scoring twice. Will Barfield got the save with two shutout innings.

Records: Upson-Lee 6-9.

Next: Upson-Lee at Howard, 5 p.m., Wednesday.

