Veterans edges Jones County in Middle Georgia showdown

It was a game that both head coaches — Veterans’ David Coffey and Jones County’s Jason Page — were excited about because it was a non-region matchup between two teams that are capable of making noise in the GHSA Class 5A playoffs.
While Page threw eight different pitchers in the game, Coffey went with one of his main pitchers, and junior Ben Gibbs delivered a gem, holding the Greyhounds to five hits while striking out seven as Veterans edged Jones County 4-3 on Wednesday.
Three who mattered
Gibbs: The Veterans right-hander gave up three hits and two runs in the first inning but settled down and at one point retired 14 straight hitters. After being touched for two more hits and a run in the sixth, Gibbs came back in the seventh and struck out the side for the win.
Jacob Giles: The Veterans lead-off batter had a double in the first, stole third and scored on a wild throw from the catcher and then knocked in the go ahead runs in the sixth with another double. He ended the game with two hits, two RBI, and a run scored.
Bryce Brazil: The senior outfielder had three hits and also drove in a run and scored a run.
Turning point
Veterans had six hits through five but managed only one run against five different Jones County pitchers. The Warhawks finally were able to put something together in the sixth. Wylie led off with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Gibbs. Wylie scored on a Brazil single. Jacob Pierce singled and Jayden Chance walked, setting up Giles, who ripped a double to score two more runs. That was all the support Gibbs needed.
They said it
Coffey on the win: “I really hate playing Jones County because they are always very good, but I also love playing them because it is great competition for us. We need to be playing against this type of team to get better and we got exactly what we expected out of the game, which was to play well against a very good baseball team.”
Coffey on Gibbs: ”Ben is a very smart guy, and that’s the way he pitches, too. He has been very good for us this year.”
Gibbs on the early trouble: “I had a little bit of a problem getting used to the mound but felt much better after the first inning. My defense was great again, and I know that I just have to throw strikes and make the other team put the ball in play, and my defense will take care of the rest.”
Page on his pitching: “I thought everyone we put out there threw well, and that is very exciting for us as a team. Some of these guys don’t get to throw against a great baseball team like Veterans, and they showed that they can compete at a high level. We are going to need some of these guys as we get into the playoffs, and it was great to see them throw like they did (Wednesday). We threw eight guys and seven of them didn’t give up a run so that was exactly what we wanted in this game.”
What’s next?
Veterans (14-5) plays at West Laurens on Thursday while Jones County (13-4) plays Locust Grove on Friday.
