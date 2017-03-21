Nobles leaving West Laurens to join Bleckley County staff

Stacy Nobles is leaving his position as West Laurens’ football head coach to join the coaching staff at Bleckley County.
New Bleckley County head coach Von Lassiter tweeted about the move Tuesday night.
What a blessing to have Coach Stacy Nobles return to the Royal Family! pic.twitter.com/4hDEBi2otk— Von Lassiter (@von_lassiter) March 22, 2017
The move has been approved by the board, according a tweet from the Bleckley Progress.
Nobles went 37-30 in six seasons as West Laurens’ head coach. Lassiter was hired as the Royals’ head coach after four seasons as the head coach at Bleckley County.
Nobles explained the move to the West Laurens staff in an email Monday:
“After weeks of praying, fasting, and seeking God's guidance through His Word, I have decided to step down as head coach at WLHS. Pending board approval Tuesday evening, I will be going back to Bleckley to be the strength and conditioning coordinator and assistant AD. This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make, but God has given me the peace to know that this is what He is calling me to do.
I am so honored and humbled with what God has allowed us to accomplish here over the past six years. I want to personally thank each of you for all you have done to help our program, for the prayers, and for anything else you may have done in the past. I pray that you will get behind and support the new coach and strive to keep this program rolling. We have an absolutely great group of young men that work harder than any I have ever been around!
Over the past month God has been doing an amazing work in my life. He has clearly shown me that I need to better prepare myself to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. This move will give me the opportunity to step back and focus more on my ministry and my family. God has shown me that being a true follower of Christ is not easy, but it is so much more rewarding than anything we can ever accomplish on our own. He has also shown me through this that being a true follower of Christ calls us to follow His leading regardless if we understand. We are not asked to UNDERSTAND, but to OBEY.
I will always hold a special place in my heart for the Raider Nation.
Proverbs 16:9 (NLT) We can make our plans, but the Lord determines our steps.”
