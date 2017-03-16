Northeast hires Twiggs County football head coach

Ashley Harden got a first-hand look at what the Northeast football program was going through when Twiggs County hosted the Raiders in the early weeks of the 2016 season.
It had been a couple of years since Northeast had posted a winning record, and things weren’t breaking the Raiders’ way in 2016. A couple of bad breaks led to an 0-2 start, and things weren’t going to get much better.
Twiggs County, meanwhile, was on the rise. The Cobras were in the midst of a 5-1 start, the lone loss coming to a highly ranked team from Florida.
The Cobras won 23-0 that day. Twiggs County wound up going to the second round of the playoffs in an 8-4 season, while Northeast wound up 2-8. Northeast head coach Bruce Mullen, who led that program through 13 seasons, stepped down from that position soon after the season’s conclusion.
Thursday, Harden moved one county to the west and up one classification size, with the Bibb County School Board naming him as Mullen’s replacement during the board’s committee meeting.
This will be Harden’s fourth head coaching position in Georgia. All of his jobs so far have involved turnaround efforts.
Harden’s first head coaching position in Georgia was at Butler, a program that lost 31 straight games prior to his arrival. After one more 0-10 season, Butler went through a transformation, going 7-3 in 2010 and 8-3 in 2011.
From Butler, Harden went to Jenkins County, where a 6-4 record in 2012 was the program’s first winning mark in 13 years. He left the program a year later following a 1-9 season, spending a year as defensive backs coach at Jefferson County before taking over at Twiggs County in 2015.
Harden gave Twiggs County some stability in the two seasons he was there. He was the program’s fifth head coach in a decade, with one head coach, Dexter Copeland, serving twice.
After going 4-7 in 2015, Harden led Twiggs County to its first winning season since 2009. The Cobras were an early contender for first place in Region 7A-1A, and their only blemish in sub-region play was a wild 34-27 loss at eventual region champion Tattnall Square.
Originally from Starke, Florida, Harden is a 2003 Georgia Southern graduate.
