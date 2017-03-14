High School Sports

March 14, 2017 10:54 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Tuesday's Baseball

Mount de Sales 7, FPD 4

FPD

100

001

2

4

6

1

Mount de Sales

202

300

x

7

8

3

WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Austin Hartley.

2B: MDS: Lipson.

HR: MDS: Zack Tong.

Tattnall Square 7, Stratford 2

Tattnall

210

103

0

7

6

0

Stratford

002

000

0

2

6

2

WP: Garrett Houston. LP: Olmstead.

2B: TS: Logan Simmons, Austin Marchman.

HR: TS: Trey Ham.

Mary Persons 10, Howard 4

Howard

000

202

0

4

6

1

Mary Persons

000

424

x

10

11

0

WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Logan Harris (1-1).

2B: H: Beau Roberts, Kazuya Makita; MP: Austin Mock.

HR: H: Howard.

Game notes: Makita and Roberts each went 2-for-3 for Howard. ... Austin Mock, Aaron Mock, Colton Perkins and Trippe Moore all had two hits for Mary Persons.

Records: Howard 7-7, 1-3 GHSA Region 2-4A; Mary Persons 12-5, 3-1.

Gatewood 13, Lake Oconee 3

Lake Oconee

300

000

3

6

1

Gatewood

103

414

13

12

1

WP: Coop Hall. LP: Jackson Crown.

2B: LO: Bobby Hatfield, Blake Mills; G: Cam Hall, Coop Hall.

HR: G: Tony Rudolph.

Tuesday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 2, Howard 1

Goals: MP: James Davis, Zane Holliman.

Assists: MP: Dawson Daniel 2.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 3; H: Auzzy Williams 14.

Shots: Mary Persons 26, Howard 7.

Records: Mary persons 5-2-1, 2-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 3-4-1, 1-3.

Veterans 5, Harris County 0

Goals: V: Max Franklin 2, Triston Gibbons 1, Andrew Musmanno 1, Max Wilkins 1.

Assists: V: Triston Gibbons 1, Tyler Troup 1, Max Wilkins 1.

Saves: V: James Sillence 1.

Shots: Veterans 12, Harris County 3.

Records: Veterans 9-2.

Tuesday's Girls Soccer

Stratford 2, Mount de Sales 0

Goals: S: Lizzi Clayton 1, Emory Sutherland 1.

Assists: S: Ellie Peterson 1, Josie Lamb 1.

Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 0; MDS: Renee Hutton 6.

Tuesday's Boys Tennis

Stratford 3, FPD 2

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Christian Tinkey, 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Parker White, 6-2, 6-2; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Will Sun, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Halen Fulk/Marshall Danner (FPD) d. Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu, 6-0, 6-2; Camden Lashley/Merritt Huggins (FPD) d. David Grant/Greg Sutton, 6-3, 6-3.

Records: Stratford 9-0.

Next: Crisp County at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.

Tuesday's Girls Tennis

Stratford 4, FPD 1

Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Olivia Gardner, 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Sadonna Flemming, 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Anna Leigh Durham, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Maggie Moody/Ruth Samuel (FPD) d. Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio, 6-0, 6-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Dallas Foshee/Kaitlyn Smaha, 6-2, 2-6, 12-10.

Records: Stratford 9-0.

Next: Crisp County at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.

Monday’s Boys Soccer

FPD 7, Chattahoochee County 1

Goals: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 3, Dane Wiggins 2, Stephen Summerow 2.

Assists: FPD: Wiggins 1, Summerow 1.

Shots: FPD 24, Chattahoochee County 9.

Records: FPD 3-2-3.

Monday’s Girls Soccer

FPD 10, Chattahoochee County 0

Goals: FPD: Kate Patterson 4, Emma Lako 4, Jansyn Samples 1, Alyssa Dubose 1.

Assists: FPD: Samples 3, Patterson 1, Lily Peavy 1.

Shots: FPD 26, Chattahoochee County 0.

Records: FPD 8-0.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

View more video

Sports Videos