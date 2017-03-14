Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

Tuesday's Baseball
Mount de Sales 7, FPD 4
FPD
100
001
2
—
4
6
1
Mount de Sales
202
300
x
—
7
8
3
WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Austin Hartley.
2B: MDS: Lipson.
HR: MDS: Zack Tong.
Tattnall Square 7, Stratford 2
Tattnall
210
103
0
—
7
6
0
Stratford
002
000
0
—
2
6
2
WP: Garrett Houston. LP: Olmstead.
2B: TS: Logan Simmons, Austin Marchman.
HR: TS: Trey Ham.
Mary Persons 10, Howard 4
Howard
000
202
0
—
4
6
1
Mary Persons
000
424
x
—
10
11
0
WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Logan Harris (1-1).
2B: H: Beau Roberts, Kazuya Makita; MP: Austin Mock.
HR: H: Howard.
Game notes: Makita and Roberts each went 2-for-3 for Howard. ... Austin Mock, Aaron Mock, Colton Perkins and Trippe Moore all had two hits for Mary Persons.
Records: Howard 7-7, 1-3 GHSA Region 2-4A; Mary Persons 12-5, 3-1.
Gatewood 13, Lake Oconee 3
Lake Oconee
300
000
—
3
6
1
Gatewood
103
414
—
13
12
1
WP: Coop Hall. LP: Jackson Crown.
2B: LO: Bobby Hatfield, Blake Mills; G: Cam Hall, Coop Hall.
HR: G: Tony Rudolph.
Tuesday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 2, Howard 1
Goals: MP: James Davis, Zane Holliman.
Assists: MP: Dawson Daniel 2.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 3; H: Auzzy Williams 14.
Shots: Mary Persons 26, Howard 7.
Records: Mary persons 5-2-1, 2-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 3-4-1, 1-3.
Veterans 5, Harris County 0
Goals: V: Max Franklin 2, Triston Gibbons 1, Andrew Musmanno 1, Max Wilkins 1.
Assists: V: Triston Gibbons 1, Tyler Troup 1, Max Wilkins 1.
Saves: V: James Sillence 1.
Shots: Veterans 12, Harris County 3.
Records: Veterans 9-2.
Tuesday's Girls Soccer
Stratford 2, Mount de Sales 0
Goals: S: Lizzi Clayton 1, Emory Sutherland 1.
Assists: S: Ellie Peterson 1, Josie Lamb 1.
Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 0; MDS: Renee Hutton 6.
Tuesday's Boys Tennis
Stratford 3, FPD 2
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Christian Tinkey, 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Parker White, 6-2, 6-2; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Will Sun, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Halen Fulk/Marshall Danner (FPD) d. Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu, 6-0, 6-2; Camden Lashley/Merritt Huggins (FPD) d. David Grant/Greg Sutton, 6-3, 6-3.
Records: Stratford 9-0.
Next: Crisp County at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.
Tuesday's Girls Tennis
Stratford 4, FPD 1
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Olivia Gardner, 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Sadonna Flemming, 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Anna Leigh Durham, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Maggie Moody/Ruth Samuel (FPD) d. Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio, 6-0, 6-1; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Dallas Foshee/Kaitlyn Smaha, 6-2, 2-6, 12-10.
Records: Stratford 9-0.
Next: Crisp County at Stratford, 4 p.m., Monday.
Monday’s Boys Soccer
FPD 7, Chattahoochee County 1
Goals: FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 3, Dane Wiggins 2, Stephen Summerow 2.
Assists: FPD: Wiggins 1, Summerow 1.
Shots: FPD 24, Chattahoochee County 9.
Records: FPD 3-2-3.
Monday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 10, Chattahoochee County 0
Goals: FPD: Kate Patterson 4, Emma Lako 4, Jansyn Samples 1, Alyssa Dubose 1.
Assists: FPD: Samples 3, Patterson 1, Lily Peavy 1.
Shots: FPD 26, Chattahoochee County 0.
Records: FPD 8-0.
Comments