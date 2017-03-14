Mount de Sales knocks off FPD

Mount de Sales baseball head coach Bubba Pool and his Cavaliers were none too happy a week ago when they were swept by Tattnall Square in the teams’ GHSA Region 7-1A openers.
But with a team that boasts eight seniors, Mount de Sales was able to regroup Tuesday and post a 7-4 win over FPD to improve to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Mount de Sales and FPD will face each other again Friday.
Four who mattered
Jack Lipson: The senior pitcher gave up a run in the first inning but settled down and allowed only six hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven. Lipson also doubled in a run in the fourth.
Zack Tong: The clean-up hitter for Mount de Sales blasted a towering two-run homer in the first for a lead the Cavaliers never relinquished. Tong also got the save on the mound when he retired Garrett West on a grounder for the final out.
Adam Leverett: The senior had two hits and was on base all four times he came to the plate. He also scored two runs for the Cavaliers.
Gavin Bloodworth: The FPD junior drove in three runs.
Turning point
Mount de Sales scored twice in the first and third and three times in the fourth. Tong, Joseph Dufford and Pinkney Gilchrist all drove in two runs.
Observations
The pitch count was reached: Lipson headed back out for the seventh and retired the first two hitters but could not finish the game as Bloodworth’s two-run single put Lipson at the pitch count limit of 110. But with the tying run at the plate, Tong induced a grounder to second to end the game.
They said it
Pool on the win: “It is always a good win when we are able to beat a crosstown rival and especially after losing our first two region games against Tattnall. But this team had a new focus after those losses, and I felt very good about this team coming into this game.”
Pool on Tong and Lipson: “Zack’s home run was huge for us, and it gave us a great deal of confidence early because we always expect a tough game from FPD. Jack gives us a solid performance on the mound every time he pitches, and this game was no different. I never really worry too much with him on the mound.”
Lipson on pitching on a frigid Tuesday afternoon: “I never really noticed how cold it was, and I was just focused on doing my job. I felt very good after we got some runs early, and we are an offense that can light it up at times.”
Lipson on seeing FPD again on Friday: “I actually love playing two region games against the same team in the same week because we get a feel for each other and don’t have to see the same pitcher twice. We knew this was a must-win being at home, and we were able to get the job done.”
What’s next?
Mount de Sales travels to Strong Rock Christian on Thursday, while FPD (8-5, 1-1) hosts Mount de Sales on Friday.
