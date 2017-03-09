Houston Sharks claim another state title

The Houston Sharks won their fifth straight American Association of Adapted Sports Programs state wheelchair basketball championship Thursday, defeating the West Georgia Wolverines 41-26 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens as part of the GHSA basketball finals.
According to a news release, Jordan Kozloski scored 24 points to lead the Sharks. Olando Hicks scored 10 points, and Braxton Robinsson added seven points.
The game marked the 20th anniversary of the AAASP state championships. The organization has partnered with the GHSA for the past 14 years.
The Sharks are coached by Brenda Arnett and Stephen Roberson.
