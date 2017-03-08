High School Sports

March 8, 2017 10:30 PM

Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Wednesday’s Boys Basketball

Wilkinson County 66, Calhoun County 53

Wilkinson County

20

9

20

17

66

Calhoun County

12

22

6

13

53

Wilkinson County: Aaron Geter III 7, Tylan Grable 15, Larry Jones 11, Clarence Jackson 15, Jadaveon Jones 8, Derrick Wilcher 10.

Calhoun County: Roney Moore 10, Rashun Williams 25, Kadarrius Holmes 5, Edwin Wims 2, Juwaun Wiley 10, Lamartrie Robinson 1.

3-pointers: Wilkinson County 1 (Geter 1), Calhoun County 7 (Moore 2, Williams 2, Wiley 2, Holmes 1).

Records: Wilkinson County 25-7, Calhoun County 28-2.

Wednesday's Baseball

Howard 4, Stratford 2

Howard

000

103

0

4

7

4

Stratford

200

000

0

2

2

4

WP: Trent Brown (2-1). LP: Clifton Olmstad.

2B: H: Zach Cameron; S: Ames Johnson.

Records: Howard 7-5, Stratford 5-5.

Veterans 5, Harris County 4

Veterans

110

110

1

5

7

0

Harris County

040

000

0

4

7

0

WP: Korbin Hollensteiner (1-0). LP: N/A.

HR: V: Gabe Holt, Derek Wiley.

Game notes: Leyton Pinckney had a single to drive in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.

Records: Veterans 9-2.

Wednesday’s Track and Field

At Stratford

Team scores: Stratford 114, Southland 77, Schley County 70, FPD 39, Dominion 13.

Individual winners

100m: Ray (SO) 11.5

110m Hurdles: McGean (S) 16.09

200m: Ray (SO) 24.12

300m Hurdles: Clark (S) 43.78

400m: Deal (S) 54.28

800m: Martin (FPD) 2:11

1,600m: Anthony (SC) 5:31

3,200m: Calcutt (SO) 11:52

4x100 Relay: Southland 45.62

4x400 Relay: Stratford 3:43

High Jump: Hunt (S) 6-4

Long Jump: Ray (SO) 19-9 1/2

Triple Jump: Johnson (FPD) 41-7 3/4

Discus: Kizer (FPD) 134-1

Shot Put: Taggart (SO) 44-0

Pole Vault: Massey (S) 12-0

Wednesday's Girls Track and Field

At Stratford

Team scores: Stratford 125, Dominion 87, Southland 54, FPD 44, Schley County 23.

Individual winners

100m: Schumacher (D) 13.0.

110m Hurdles: Niverson (D) 17.18

200m: Schumacher (D) 27.17

300m Hurdles: Niverson (D) 51.47

400m: Johnson (D) 1:05

800m: Bell (SO) 2:34

1,600m: Bell (SO) 5:54

3,200m: Hayes (SO) 14:13

4x100 Relay: Dominion 52.55

4x400 Relay: Stratford 4:39

High Jump: Payne (SO) 5-0

Long Jump: Roberts (S) 15-8

Triple Jump: Schumacher (D) 34-4

Discus: Discus Rivera (D) 91-8

Shot Put: Register (SC) 32-2

Pole Vault: Thornsberry (S) 7-6

