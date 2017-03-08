Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Wednesday’s Boys Basketball
Wilkinson County 66, Calhoun County 53
Wilkinson County
20
9
20
17
—
66
Calhoun County
12
22
6
13
—
53
Wilkinson County: Aaron Geter III 7, Tylan Grable 15, Larry Jones 11, Clarence Jackson 15, Jadaveon Jones 8, Derrick Wilcher 10.
Calhoun County: Roney Moore 10, Rashun Williams 25, Kadarrius Holmes 5, Edwin Wims 2, Juwaun Wiley 10, Lamartrie Robinson 1.
3-pointers: Wilkinson County 1 (Geter 1), Calhoun County 7 (Moore 2, Williams 2, Wiley 2, Holmes 1).
Records: Wilkinson County 25-7, Calhoun County 28-2.
Wednesday's Baseball
Howard 4, Stratford 2
Howard
000
103
0
—
4
7
4
Stratford
200
000
0
—
2
2
4
WP: Trent Brown (2-1). LP: Clifton Olmstad.
2B: H: Zach Cameron; S: Ames Johnson.
Records: Howard 7-5, Stratford 5-5.
Veterans 5, Harris County 4
Veterans
110
110
1
—
5
7
0
Harris County
040
000
0
—
4
7
0
WP: Korbin Hollensteiner (1-0). LP: N/A.
HR: V: Gabe Holt, Derek Wiley.
Game notes: Leyton Pinckney had a single to drive in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.
Records: Veterans 9-2.
Wednesday’s Track and Field
At Stratford
Team scores: Stratford 114, Southland 77, Schley County 70, FPD 39, Dominion 13.
Individual winners
100m: Ray (SO) 11.5
110m Hurdles: McGean (S) 16.09
200m: Ray (SO) 24.12
300m Hurdles: Clark (S) 43.78
400m: Deal (S) 54.28
800m: Martin (FPD) 2:11
1,600m: Anthony (SC) 5:31
3,200m: Calcutt (SO) 11:52
4x100 Relay: Southland 45.62
4x400 Relay: Stratford 3:43
High Jump: Hunt (S) 6-4
Long Jump: Ray (SO) 19-9 1/2
Triple Jump: Johnson (FPD) 41-7 3/4
Discus: Kizer (FPD) 134-1
Shot Put: Taggart (SO) 44-0
Pole Vault: Massey (S) 12-0
Wednesday's Girls Track and Field
At Stratford
Team scores: Stratford 125, Dominion 87, Southland 54, FPD 44, Schley County 23.
Individual winners
100m: Schumacher (D) 13.0.
110m Hurdles: Niverson (D) 17.18
200m: Schumacher (D) 27.17
300m Hurdles: Niverson (D) 51.47
400m: Johnson (D) 1:05
800m: Bell (SO) 2:34
1,600m: Bell (SO) 5:54
3,200m: Hayes (SO) 14:13
4x100 Relay: Dominion 52.55
4x400 Relay: Stratford 4:39
High Jump: Payne (SO) 5-0
Long Jump: Roberts (S) 15-8
Triple Jump: Schumacher (D) 34-4
Discus: Discus Rivera (D) 91-8
Shot Put: Register (SC) 32-2
Pole Vault: Thornsberry (S) 7-6
