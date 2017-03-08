Wilkinson County claims ninth state title

Wilkinson County went into overdrive in the second half Thursday, pulling away for a 66-53 victory over Calhoun County in the GHSA Class 1A public school boys championship at Stegeman Coliseum.
The state title is the ninth in less than 20 years for Wilkinson County and head coach Aaron Geter, as well as the fourth in five years.
Wilkinson County outscored Calhoun County 37-19 in the second half after trailing by five at the half.
Four players finished in double figures for Wilkinson County (25-7), which was led by Tylan Grable and Clarence Jackson with 15 each.
Rashun Williams scored 25 for Calhoun County (28-2).
