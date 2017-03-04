Rabun County sharp in getting past Bleckley County

It was a very new stage for Bleckley County and Rabun County, this GHSA Class 2A girls semifinal.
Rabun County, however, found the stage pretty comfortable. The Wildcats never trailed and started easing away in the second quarter for a 65-37 win Saturday at Georgia College.
Bleckley County’s season ends at 20-12 while Rabun County Improved to 29-2.
Rabun County led 18-13 after a quarter and needed only a little more than half of the second to almost double Bleckley County at 27-14.
Georgia Stockton had 10 of her team-high 18 points in the quarter. That was four more points than what Bleckley County managed.
The Royals had trouble with the ball all night and had six turnovers in the key second quarter.
Brooke Henricks keyed the third quarter for Rabun County with 12 of her 14 points as the Wildcats put 23 points on the board and doubled up the Royals.
Junior Jahnaria Brown led Bleckley County, which was a rough 6-for-23 from the free-throw line, with 20 points, and approached a double-double.
Comments