Windsor rolls to second GISA title in three years

For the second time in three years, Windsor has a GISA boys championship.
Led by a pair of high-scoring seniors, Windsor pulled away from Furtah Prep in the fourth quarter for a 52-31 victory in the Class 2A championship game Saturday at Hawkins Arena.
The Knights outscored Furtah Prep by 11 points in the first four minutes of the final quarter to secure the championship.
“It’s a dream come true,” Windsor head coach Michael Johnson said. “They have dedicated themselves and worked hard all season long, beating each other up all season long. To finish up and win a state championship, it’s just a great feeling.”
Windsor led most of the way, but patience kept Furtah Prep in things until the fourth, going into long stalls twice.
Furtah Prep entered a stall with more than five minutes to go in the second quarter, freezing the ball until the one-minute mark while trailing 16-8. The stall failed to keep Windsor from scoring, however, as the Knights’ Carlos Sampson gained possession and scored on a layup at the other end. Windsor went to the locker room up 18-10.
Another stall came late in the third quarter, when Furtah Prep held it for about a minute. The stall worked as Furtah Prep had planned, and Windsor’s lead entering the fourth quarter was only four points, 27-23.
But Windsor’s seniors were just too much for Furtah Prep to contain. Marquise Jackson led Windsor (29-1) with 25 points, and Jai’kez Mann, a transfer from Rutland, added 22 points.
“Major, major step-up by our seniors,” Johnson said. “Those guys just really stepped up and took control of the game.”
Luka Jaksic led Furtah Prep (20-3) with 10 points.
Brentwood 46, Westwood 45
Brentwood held off Westwood’s buzzer-beater opportunity to win the Class 2A girls title.
Shelby Everett’s 3-pointer down the stretch put Brentwood (24-6) up for good. She led the Eagles with 21 points, with Anna Hinton adding seven.
Gracie Pollack scored 17 points and Abby Santos added 11 for Westwood (22-3).
Heritage-Newnan 40, Gatewood 32
Heritage held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Gatewood in the Class 3A girls championship game.
Gatewood closed to within a basket in the final minutes after trailing 21-13 at halftime, but Heritage took care of things in the game’s closing moments.
Kara Groover scored 17 for Heritage. Tanner Fuller had 13 points for Gatewood, while Brenlyn Morris added 12.
