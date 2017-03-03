Windsor lands spot in GISA title game

Windsor Michael Johnson’s Windsor Knights never trailed Friday as they knocked off Solid Rock 66-48. The reward is a spot in the GISA Class 2A title game Saturday at Mercer
The first quarter showed early signs of a track meet, as the game was an up-and-down affair. When the ball did slow down in the halfcourt, Solid Rock was content to let the Knights shoot from outside, using its size inside and packing its defense in the paint. Solid Rock forward Bright Iheanachor had three blocked shots, but the Knights eventually got hot and were paced by eight first-quarter points from Cameron Reynolds, including two 3-pointers, as Windsor led 18-14.
The second quarter was much of the same. Solid Rock forced the ball inside and scored back-to-back baskets on the block from Iheanachor and Babatunde Sowunmi. A 6-0 run from the Lions prompted a timeout from Johnson with 3:26 remaining in the half. From there, Windsor took control as it ended the quarter on a 8-2 run for a 30-22 halftime lead. Jonathon Osborne came alive in the second with six points on two 3-pointers to lead.
Windsor kept the Lions at bay in the third quarter, building a 40-29 lead heading into the fourth. That quarter was the Marquise Jackson show. The Windsor senior scored 16 of his 26 points in the quarter to lead all scorers. Windsor ended the game with four players in double digits in scoring: Reynolds and Jai’Kez Mann both scored 10 points, while Landry Rustin finished with 11.
Heritage 55, John Milledge 24
John Milledge entered the Class 3A semifinals with a 20-5 record, but the Trojans weren’t able to keep up with the Hawks.
The Hawks started out fast with nine of their first 10 points coming from the behind the 3-point line in the first few possessions. The quarter ended with some fireworks as Heritage forward Chase Evans hit a halfcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 15-6 lead. The Hawks stretched their lead to 28-11 at the half and then put the game away with a 16-4 third quarter.
Comments