Brentwood gets revenge against Crisp to advance to championship

In last year’s GISA playoffs, Crisp Academy defeated Brentwood in the second round.
But Thursday afternoon, Brentwood returned the favor by defeating Crisp Academy 53-28 at Mercer in the Class 2A semifinals.
The Eagles set the tone for the game establishing a sense of urgency with two back-to-back scores in less than two minutes, one by Annie McDonald and Shelby Everett, who was fouled and made her free throw. Brentwood had a 7-0 lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, and Crisp Academy didn’t score its first points until seconds later with a basket by Joey Wessel, which was assisted by Claire McGarr.
“Last year, they beat us out in the tournament at their place, so it was better for us to come back and actually get a chance to beat them because they’re a really good team,” Brentwood head coach Kena Selby said. “So it was fun to be able to play them and beat them.”
The two teams went back and forth midway through the first quarter scoring post baskets. Alyssa Everett scored in the post first, then McGarr scored, and Alyssa Everett scored again in the post, making the score 13-6 with 2:29 left in the first quarter. Alyssa Everett’s second score ignited a 10-0 run for the Eagles that helped them take control.
Shelby Everett led the Eagles with 17 points, while McGarr and Sydney Wells both had 13 to lead the Wildcats.
Gatewood girls 52, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 28
The last time Gatewood won consecutive championships was in 2000 and 2001, but the Gators will have the chance to repeat in Class 3A on Saturday.
Gatewood used a 17-0 run in the first half to take control of the game and led 24-11 at the half. Tanner Fuller lead Gatewood with 17 points.
“They are a great 3-point shooting team,” Gatewood head coach Josh Daher.said “We did a great job defensively taking their shooters out of the game, never letting them get hot ... made them work for every shot that they got.”
