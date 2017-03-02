Pauldo sits, Holder stars as Dublin keeps winning in postseason

Kameron Pauldo sat on the court, having been sent there on a drive, and vocalized his frustration. Then he heard a whistle.
That signified Pauldo’s second technical foul of the game and meant he would have to sit out the ensuing two games. The two technical fouls occurred in the GHSA Region 3-2A Tournament championship, on Pauldo’s home court, so Dublin’s state postseason would start without him.
How long the postseason would last inspired a fair speculation among many who cheered on the Irish.
“A lot of people doubted us,” said Devin Durham, one of the seniors of impact. “People just didn’t believe.”
Pauldo emits almost a sarcastic chuckle.
“Everybody was saying we were going to lose, doubting us,” the 5-foot-9 junior said. “Everybody was talking that our season was over.”
Alas, the skeptics have to swallow their words, thanks in large part to Pauldo’s quiet understudy, Torian Holder.
Rather than go quietly into that postseason night, the Irish — sparked in large part by a player behind one of the state’s top guards in Class 2A — have been a mild surprise with two road wins, and now they face Swainsboro at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Georgia College in the semifinal round.
Dublin has been among the top teams in the state all season, but any team losing a starter for two games, let alone its top scorer, is expected to struggle during a transition. Holder was perhaps the most skeptical about how he would fare in a completely different role.
“I’ve told him all along that him and Pauldo are basically the same guy,” said head coach Paul Williams, in his sixth year and second stint at Dublin. “The difference was Pauldo is more of an aggressive-type player. I’ve told him all along him and Pauldo should be going head to head every day in practice. ‘You should go at him like he goes at you.’ ”
Since Pauldo rarely came out of games, Holder rarely had much chance to bolster his confidence. But the Holder who will take the court Saturday is different than the one who played three weeks ago.
“I’ve been playing with him my whole life,” Pauldo said. “I knew what he could do, even if he didn’t have the confidence.”
Holder has the confidence now. Clutch performances in the playoffs and hearing negatives from your fans can lead to a change. Since the Irish lost that region title game to Washington County, a first-round win meant a second-round game on the road. Dublin survived a visit from Fitzgerald 66-65, with Holder scoring 17 points. He was in the driver’s seat again when Dublin won 50-45 at Heard County.
And there was new heart and soul in No. 2.
“All of a sudden, when he became the man, it was like, ‘Whoa,’ ” Williams said. “He had to run the point for those two games, and he’s at a whole different level now.”
Holder didn’t necessarily expect what has happened.
“I was just surprised that I stepped into the role and produced the points that (Pauldo) was putting up,” Holder said. “And we really didn’t miss a beat with him out of the lineup. That’s what I was surprised about.”
Holder — a junior, like Pauldo — embarrassed a defender in one tournament game with a crossover dribble, sending the defender to the court. Williams watched the tape when the team got home and texted Holder.
“Great move, you broke his ankles,” Williams texted.
“I didn’t make the shot,” Holder replied.
There was no hiccup when Pauldo got back into the lineup with Dublin winning 73-59 at Laney on Wednesday.
On paper, the 26-5 Irish aren’t much different than they were on a 17-game winning streak. In reality?
“It’s totally different,” said Williams, who has gotten help recently from a former player of his at West Laurens, one Demaryius Thomas, who was on the bench for the Heard County game and is expected to watch the semifinal. “It’s a whole different team than three weeks ago.”
That is because of a confidence level that has risen throughout the roster, not just with Holder. Williams noted that Pauldo, who passed the 2,000-point mark for his career Wednesday, even feels it.
“He might have been a little hesitant (with some decisions and plays before,” Williams said. “Now, he’s not hesitant. You’ve got guys that depended on Pauldo, and they kind of laid back a little bit. But now, those guys have got the confidence, and know they can win games.”
Holder’s ability to go from understudy to team leader and the team responding has led to a greater impact than just wins.
“Pauldo being suspended brought us closer together as a family,” Durham said. “It made us realize how much we mean to each other and how much each person means to this team.”
