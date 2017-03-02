Mayhem have eyes on first place

1:13 Upson-Lee gave head coach Darrell Lockhart pretty much what he wanted Pause

1:08 Defensive switch made difference, Central head coach says

0:23 Pace Academy beats the buzzer in the first half

0:49 Morris sends Beach past Central into semifinals

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

1:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to return to racing

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

0:48 Man on bike hit on Vineville at Riley Avenue

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead