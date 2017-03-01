Upson-Lee plays complete game in rout of Thomson

Quarterfinal games in state tournaments are supposed to be close and exciting. Upson-Lee made sure there was only one part of that equation in place.
The Knights kept an overflow crowd excited and the margin anything but close in exploding past Thomson 70-56 on Wednesday in a GHSA Class 4A quarterfinal game at The Castle.
The gym was full more than two hours before tipoff, and it was warm pretty quickly. And then the Knights (30-0) came out and increased the temperature with a dazzling display of everything a team can display, from an active defense to dipsy-doodle buckets to 3-pointers to “here you go” lobs for easy and rousing dunks.
Midway through the second quarter, it was hard to believe the Knights had trailed a short time earlier and needed a 6-2 run for an 18-13 first-quarter lead.
With three minutes left in the second quarter, the lead had ballooned to 31-17, with six different Knights scoring in one stretch. Thomson went the final 5:11 of the quarter without scoring, and trailed 35-17 at the half.
The onslaught picked up steam in the third quarter with an 8-0 run, so the suspense was gone, but a rollicking good time for about 1,700 was not as the starters were pulled starting with about three minutes left in the game.
Michael Smith led a balanced Upson-Lee attack with 20, while Travon Walker added 14, Zyrice Scott 13 and Tye Fagan 12.
Three who mattered
Smith: The Knights’ lone senior in the regular rotation had a quality game in his home finale, getting more than double his average. He opened the game by hitting two straight 3-pointers and had eight of the Knights’ first 14 points and helped Thomson to seven second-quarter turnovers as Upson-Lee took control.
Walker: He’s big, a full 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, and was more than Thomson could handle. The sophomore had nine rebounds and four blocks through the first three quarters, and dazzled with an athletic reverse layup that no doubt made his leaner teammates used to making that play proud.
Scott: The 5-10 sophomore ran the offense and led a defense that rarely let Thomson get into a floor. His ability to make plays everywhere on the court miffed the Bulldogs, who earned two technical fouls.
Observations
Nifty home: Upson-Lee athletics director Bryce Robinson said the gym was full not long after school let out, and about 500 fans wanting tickets had to be turned away. The game was a sellout before lunch.
Nifty balance: Fagan has led the Knights all year, but they shared the ball and ran the floor well all night. Guards hit jump shots, but everybody scored in the paint or in transition.
They said it
Upson-Lee head coach Darrell Lockhart on the performance: “We made some shots. We made some shots in the first half. That kind of loosened things up for us. It was all downhill from there. We just wanted to make some shots. We could have made more shots, but we’re satisfied.”
Scott on the Knights getting going in the second quarter: “We were in a man, and we came out in a matchup zone. And we talked, talked on defense. They were doing mostly one on one, so we got in a matchup and helped when they drove, so they had to kick it out.”
Lockhart on that move: “We found a weakness. Well, not a weakness. We found a little niche that we could deal with. They were running an offense that was pretty good. We found a little niche back here in the defensive area and we stuck with it. They were a little slow in reacting to it.”
Scott on the offensive balance: “It was one of our best games. One of our seniors stepped up (Smith) and had a real good game. We worked hard this week in practice.”
Scott on one of the top homecourt advantages in the state: “The fans, they give us intensity. The dunks. Most of the time when we dunk, we take off and get into the game, get the crowd into the game.”
Scott on a game in which his team almost led by 30: “No sir, I was expecting it to be a good game. We watched film on them, we knew it would be a good game. Actually, we didn’t think we were gonna win by this much.”
Lockhart on the balance: “We passed the ball well (Wednesday). We passed the ball around, everybody touched the ball. Everybody was involved.”
What’s next?
Upson-Lee plays Henry County, a 62-61 winner over LaGrange, at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Augusta.
