Pace Academy edges Westside in double-overtime thriller

Given plenty of chances, Westside just couldn’t come up with the one play that would have won a thriller.
Trey Foster’s runner came up empty in the closing seconds of double-overtime in Wednesday’s GHSA Class 3A quarterfinal at Pace Academy. Wendell Carter added two free throws at the other end, and the Knights claimed a 53-50 victory in front of a loud, overflow crowd that filled all three levels of the Inman Center.
With Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner among the college coaches in attendance, the game featured plenty of action from featured players. Carter, a Duke signee and the top-ranked senior in Georgia, scored 17 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Westside’s Khavon Moore, the state’s top-ranked junior, had 19 points and 12 boards.
Three-point shooters played a big role in overtime, with Barrett Baker of Pace Academy and Moore and Samone Reed of Westside coming up with key shots. But Westside failed to score a field goal in the final 1:55 of the second overtime, and Carter went 3-of-4 from the line in the final 30 seconds to secure the win for Pace Academy.
Four who mattered
Carter: Playing with foul issues from the second quarter onward, the Pace Academy big man was held to five points in the second half and went scoreless in the first overtime session. But he scored five points in the second overtime, including the decisive free throws late. He also had a windmill dunk late in the first quarter that brought those not already standing to their feet.
Isaiah Kelly: Pace Academy’s complementary post player finished with 16 points, 12 after halftime.
Moore: Westside’s top scorer was consistent throughout, scoring in every quarter and both overtime periods, but did not have any overpowering stretches.
Omar Jones: Jones scored eight of his 10 points for Westside in the fourth quarter and in overtime.
Turning point
Carter made the first of a two-shot foul with 18 seconds to go in double-overtime to put Pace Academy up 51-50. The Knights came up with the rebound, but Foster tied the ball up seven seconds later to give Westside possession. Moore brought the ball up the floor, dishing to Foster, who drove the lane. Foster’s runner didn’t drop, and Carter came up with the rebound as the final seconds wound down.
Observations
GHSA change pays off for Pace Academy: The GHSA returned quarterfinal games to campus sites this season after adding an eighth classification. That created a coin flip situation for region champions Westside and Pace Academy, which Pace Academy won following Westside’s second-round victory. Pace Academy put together a crowd much louder than any Westside had seen this season, even louder than the rivalry meetings with Central. Seats were at a premium, with the entire mezzanine level surrounded by standing-room fans and the top-level track nearly ringed to capacity. The students were very much in the game throughout, making it difficult to communicate.
Call costly to Westside?: Westside had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds of regulation when Jones stole the ball near midcourt and fed Moore for what would have been an uncontested bucket. But officials called a backcourt violation on Moore, returning the ball to Pace with 10 seconds to go. Pace was unable to capitalize, forcing overtime. A postgame review of the video appears to show Moore having just crossed midcourt before gaining possession of the ball, the video being shot across the court but along the time line.
Balancing act: Both teams had key players battling foul trouble, with three starters on each side, including Carter, reaching four. But Westside’s Greg Holloway was the only player to foul out, and that didn’t take place until 18 seconds remained in the second overtime.
Worth noting
From way downtown: Pace Academy’s Mark Sommerville made a 45-footer at halftime to send the Knights to the locker room with a 21-16 lead.
